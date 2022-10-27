Phase II Clinical Trial Confirms Safety and Effectiveness of AllerPops

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerPops, a Los Alamos-based company that sells all natural allergy relief products, is excited to announce the completion of its clinical trial. The study was initiated in early April, with full enrollment reached by September. The company worked with dicentra, a world-renowned Contract Research Organization (CRO) based in Toronto, Canada, to complete this trial.

This phase II trial, the first clinical trial sponsored by AllerPops Corp., established that AllerPops relieved the symptoms of airborne allergies. Described as a randomized, double-blind, controlled, single-center, 21-day study, it attempted to determine the safety and effectiveness of AllerPops in relieving nasal allergy symptoms, such as sneezing or airway blockage. The trial concluded that AllerPops significantly improved nasal symptoms, with relief even lasting for at least a week after treatment halted. Moreover, the study found that AllerPops was safe to consume, with no changes in vital signs after 2 weeks and only minimal side effects, if any.

"The completion of this trial is a huge milestone for AllerPops," said Cliff Han, founder and CEO of AllerPops Corp. "We're excited about the prospects the results bring for the growth and national expansion of AllerPops."

"We want to congratulate AllerPops on pursuing this clinical trial and are proud to be a part of fast-tracking a truly innovative concept that intends to address people suffering from allergies," commented Peter Wojewnik, Partner at dicentra. "We pride ourselves in our ability to meet the recruitment needs of all of our clinical trial sponsors, offering a state-of-the-art clinical research clinic strategically located in the heart of Toronto, Canada."

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), allergic rhinitis, also known as nasal allergies, hay fever, or seasonal allergies, affects between 10% to 30% of the global population. Despite this high prevalence, the etiology and pathophysiology of allergic rhinitis are complex and many cases often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Allergic rhinitis is characterized by a number of symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, itching, and nasal congestion.

