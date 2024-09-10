Phase II PREDICT-ILD Imaging Study Commences in Interstitial Lung Disease

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serac Healthcare Limited ("Serac Healthcare" or "the Company"), a clinical radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative molecular imaging technologies, and the University of Exeter today announce that the first patient has been scanned with a novel molecular SPECT imaging agent 99mTc-maraciclatide in a Phase II study titled 'PRospective Evaluation of Interstitial Lung Disease progression with quantitative CT (PREDICT-ILD)'.

The primary objective of the ongoing main study is to evaluate the efficacy of quantitative computed tomography (CT) for the detection of interstitial lung disease (ILD) progression. A sub-study has now commenced evaluating 99mTc-maraciclatide as an imaging marker for disease prognostication in a sub-set of PREDICT-ILD participants. PREDICT-ILD is currently recruiting patients across three NHS sites in the south-west: North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT), Royal United Hospitals (RUH) NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Co-chief investigators on the study, which is being run by the University of Exeter, a world-leading research centre for lung disease, are Professor Chris Scotton, Associate Professor in Respiratory Biomedicine, and Dr Giles Dixon, Senior Clinical Research Fellow, both at the University of Exeter. PREDICT-ILD is majority funded by the Wellcome Trust GW4-CAT HP PhD Programme for Health Professionals.

To assess the primary endpoint in the sub-study examining the feasibility of using 99mTc-maraciclatide to evaluate disease activity, the uptake of the imaging agent will be compared between participants with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-IPF fibrosing-ILD and age, sex and ethnicity matched healthy controls. Secondary endpoints include the evaluation of the ability of 99mTc-maraciclatide to identify α v β 3 activity and to predict disease progression in participants with fibrosing ILD. Sixty-nine participants will be recruited in total, 15 of these in the sub-study.

Interstitial lung diseases are a heterogenous group of over 200 irreversible conditions with varying degrees of inflammation that, without treatment, lead to scarring (fibrosis) of the lining of the lungs. It affects more than 150,000 people in the UK, with an incidence of 2,000-4,000 and causes significant morbidity and mortality. It is estimated that lung scarring results in 1% of deaths in the UK. ILD progression is unpredictable, making prognostication challenging and creating barriers to effective drug development. Therapies are available that can slow disease progression in some patients, however current limitations in diagnosis mean that determining the most suitable treatment is challenging, and prescribing the wrong treatment can make the condition worse. For example, certain medications are known to be effective at treating inflammation (which can be a feature of this disease) but can be detrimental in patients with fibrotic disease. Understanding the mechanisms that drive the progression of ILD is an urgent research priority.

David Hail, Chief Executive of Serac Healthcare commented:

"The distinction between ILD conditions which are characterised by scarring and inflammation is crucial as this determines the appropriate treatment. A molecular imaging marker with the potential to differentiate between early-stage inflammation and the fibrosis it causes could have a significant impact on improving patient outcomes, as well as the development of new therapies. We are looking forward to working with the University of Exeter to evaluate maraciclatide's potential in this new indication."

Professor Michael Gibbons, Senior Investigator Fellow, NIHR Exeter Biomedical Research Centre, Consultant Respiratory Physician, Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Trust, and Clinical Lead on the study said:

"Being able to detect disease progression sooner and thereby enabling earlier access to disease modifying treatments to appropriate patients would represent a step change in the treatment of this incurable condition. We are excited to be working with Serac Healthcare to evaluate whether maraciclatide could play a part to bring precision medicine to this patient population."

The sub-study is being facilitated by the Nuclear Medicine Department at the RUH, Bath and is supported by specialist radiologists Dr David Little and Dr Jonathan Rodrigues and specialist ILD physicians Dr Shaney Barratt and Professor Michael Gibbons. The study is also supported by the University of Exeter's EPSRC Hub for Quantitative Modelling in Healthcare under the guidance of Professor Krasimira Tsaneva-Atanasova. Dr Michael Gibbons is also a Senior Investigator Fellow at the NIHR Exeter Biomedical Research Centre.

99mTc-maraciclatide is for investigational use only and is not approved by the FDA or UK and European regulatory authorities.

About 99mTc-maraciclatide

99mTc-maraciclatide is a radio-labelled tracer which binds with high affinity to α v β 3 integrin, a cell-adhesion molecule which is up-regulated on activated vascular endothelial cells, activated macrophages and osteoclasts. Maraciclatide has already been shown to successfully image inflammation in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In a Phase II study (INIRA), maraciclatide uptake in the inflamed synovium of hand and wrist joints of 50 patients was highly correlated with power Doppler ultrasound images (PDUS).

Details on the PREDICT-ILD study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05609201

