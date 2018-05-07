Phase One of Lemonwood Elementary School in Oxnard, CA Opens

The new Lemonwood Elementary campus will house 900 K-8 students. The project has been strategically developed on a fully occupied campus with minimal disturbance and no interim housing. The completed first phase includes the main classroom and multipurpose buildings. Phase two, currently underway, will include new kindergarten classrooms and administration buildings, and will be completed in 2019. Additionally, Building 3 of the original campus will be repurposed to provide "flex rooms" for enhanced kindergarten, transitional kindergarten, or preschool programs. When complete, the new 9.9-acre campus will feature 28 general purpose classrooms, four kindergarten classrooms, three science/flex lab classrooms, two special education classrooms, administration areas, a media center, food service, multipurpose room, and physical education spaces. The original campus was constructed in 1981 and it was last modernized in 2004. The project was built by Swinerton Builders and with program manager Caldwell Flores Winters, Inc.

"Our district has engaged in a major transformation of our educational program and facilities," said Oxnard School District Superintendent, Dr. Cesar Morales. "These new facilities will support our efforts to provide a 21st-century education to all our students."

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "We're so pleased to continue our exceptional relationship with Oxnard School District, and provide updated educational facilities fitting for tomorrow's thinkers and leaders."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-one-of-lemonwood-elementary-school-in-oxnard-ca-opens-300643115.html

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sva-architects.com

