Phase One of the Environmental Cleanup for Focal Point Community Campus Completed

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Southwest Development Corporation (CSDC) has completed Phase One of the environmental cleanup for the future home of Saint Anthony Hospital on the Focal Point Community Campus, at the corner of 31st St. and Kedzie Ave. on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The first stage in the cleanup included the removal of old concrete and soil, exposing buried foundations from previous structures, sub grading areas for future paving and drainage, and installing clean soil and erosion control systems.

Nearly 44,000 tons of toxic soil have been safely removed from the land after several rounds of testing determined what contamination existed. Additionally, two abandoned underground storage tanks were discovered. These tanks were properly removed under the supervision of a health inspector.

The land remediation was performed by Tecnica Environmental Services and was funded by CSDC through capital funds and federal grants awarded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"After over a decade of challenges and obstacles, our promise that we will not only cleanup this land, but revitalize this community and begin construction, is being fulfilled," said Guy A. Medaglia, President and CEO of CSDC. "We look forward to providing much needed green space and an economic boost to the Southwest Side."

The Southwest Side was known for its industrial presence, but disinvestment in the community has left behind abandoned and contaminated facilities and properties that affect the community and deter future growth and investment. These abandoned toxic properties and lack of green space in the area negatively impact air quality for the residents.

"Completion of the Phase One remediation marks a major step forward in transforming the Focal Point site into a long-promised asset for the community. For decades, this land has represented tremendous potential following the closure of the Washburne Trade School, and we are proud to be advancing it toward a new chapter of growth and opportunity. As cleanup efforts continue, we remain committed to ensuring this site becomes a source of lasting community benefit," said Alderman Michael Rodruguez of the 22nd Ward. "The planned development of Saint Anthony Hospital will deliver much-needed health and wellness resources to residents of Little Village and Chicago's South and West Sides, helping strengthen families and support equitable access to care."

Phase Two of the cleanup will begin once CSDC secures an approved Remedial Action Plan from the IL EPA, which is anticipated to commence in spring or summer 2026.

"Our hospital has been a cornerstone in this community for over a century and as we continue this monumental project, Saint Anthony's new home will deliver enhanced facilities and modern amenities that benefit our patients, staff, and neighbors," said Dorval R. Carter Jr., President and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital. "We see the appropriate steps being taken to build on a solid foundation and we appreciate the hard work and dedication the CSDC team has shown."

Saint Anthony Hospital will anchor the Focal Point Community Campus, a mixed-use development that will provide greater access and opportunity for quality healthcare, wellness, green space, and retail, as well as create jobs for the community.

Chicago Southwest Development Corporation

The mission of the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation is to create self-sustaining communities throughout Chicago's underserved neighborhoods, to enrich the lives of families through nontraditional education, recreation, and health and wellness programs, and to enhance social service programs that specifically meet the needs of each individual community. For more information on Chicago Southwest Development Corporation, please visit www.chicagosdc.com .

Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital is an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital offerings also include free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

