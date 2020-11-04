Phase Two of Benefitfocus' "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID" Focuses on Communications

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today kicked off phase two of "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID," a six-week, three-phase educational series to support benefits administrators during the 2020 Open Enrollment period.

In this phase, users of Benefitfocus' Resource Center can access material focused on communications during Open Enrollment.

"This open enrollment is unlike anything benefits advisors, employers and their employees have previously experienced. COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the meeting process, benefits plan design, the health care costs incurred by many employees, and their mental and financial wellness," said Annmarie Fini, Executive Vice President, Customer Success Organization, Benefitfocus. "In our role as a valued resource and partner, we believe our educational series will help benefits leaders turn this challenge into an opportunity and succeed in this year's open enrollment season."

The program provides insight in three phases: the final days and weeks before open enrollment, open enrollment itself and the period immediately following open enrollment. Benefitfocus is providing a range of materials from the extensive library in its Resource Center, including webinars, blog posts, white papers, templates, and reference guides. These best practices have been developed based on the knowledge acquired through serving thousands of employer open enrollment events, and millions of employee user sessions.

Some of the items in the Resource Center that are most relevant to the need for effective communications during Open Enrollment are:

Open Enrollment Email Communication Best Practices and Templates: This template helps administrators cut through the noise in employees' email and make sure their message is read. These email best practices and templates catch employees' attention and communicate complex benefit topics in an easy-to-understand way.

Open Enrollment Engagement Metrics: Benefit teams want to understand how well their employees engage with communications and, ultimately, how that plays out in the decisions they make when it comes to their benefits. This document provides metrics to consider tracking and tips on evaluation.

Guide to Open Enrollment Communication Tactics & Timelines: This planning tool helps benefits teams determine the right mix of communication tactics to reach your employees with the right message at the right time. Administrators can use this as a template to build a timeline for those tactics leading up to, during and after open enrollment.

How to Choose the Right Communication Channels: This blog post outlines key steps to determine how to get your message across with the most effective tactics, including an Impact vs. Effort Matrix – an exercise that helps compare tactics based on the level of effort or cost involved versus their impact or effectiveness.

Benefitfocus Resource Center

As a leader in health claims data integration and analysis, Benefitfocus offers a Resource Center that provides useful resources, information and inspiration for everyone in the benefits ecosystem to successfully drive change across the industry. In 2020, the Resource Center expanded to provide relevant information regarding COVID-19, including government data, proprietary information, communications tactics and tools, a community forum, and access to third-party sources.

Benefitfocus provides this unique utility within its platform as a means of enabling customers to benefit from the broadest field of vision regarding benefits activity.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus customers should contact their Customer Service Manager for further assistance and insight to drive open enrollment success.

To see the full range of resources regarding open enrollment, click here.

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

