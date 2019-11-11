Phase2 Celebrates 18 Years of Business and Expands Capabilities with Creative Vice President

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase2, a digital experience agency, recently announced the addition of new Creative Vice President, Pat Arnold.

The addition of Arnold occurs as Phase2 celebrates 18 years in the digital space, signaling to clients a commitment to expanding creative capabilities, and becoming leading experts in the complete digital experience as they head into 2020.

CEO, Jeff Walpole, is confident in the knowledge and experience Arnold brings to lead the existing creative team. "We are evolving in a way that better meets the needs of our clients and their audiences by making it possible for them to rely on us for more than our technical expertise. Creativity is an integral part of designing digital experiences that advance the human experience, and Pat brings with him a level of dedication, insight, and solid results that will lead the team into our next era."

Arnold joins Phase2 with nearly 20 years of experience in enterprise creative leadership specializing in creative branding, marketing, design, and user experience. He previously led the internal team at Zipcar in the development of their global brand, UX, and creative initiatives across B2C and B2B. Arnold has worked across advertising, digital, and experience marketing for agencies including Digitas, George P. Johnson, Jack Morton, and Toth+co. Over the course of his career, he's also worked on a consulting basis for agency powerhouses such as Arnold Worldwide, Hill-Holliday, MarchFIRST, Publicis, Razorfish, and Zentropy.

Arnold is thrilled to join Phase2 and looks forward to adding to the team's existing creative strengths. "This goes beyond leading the expansion of our creative capabilities. I am looking forward to helping build an insights-driven creative culture across the organization," says Arnold. "We know brand stories and engaging experiences are a way for our clients to break through the noise and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace, but these experiences have to possess business value and put the user first. And Phase2 has the unique ability to successfully build what we imagine. Not many other agencies really can, and that's why I am so excited to be a part of this team."

Phase2 has recently delivered creative work for clients that include Northwell Health, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, CrossFit, and a number of other leading organizations in the consumer, health and wellness, and financial services industries as well as the federal government.

