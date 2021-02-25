Phase2 Named Acquia Partner of the Year for 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase2 today announced it has been selected as North America Acquia Partner of the Year winner for 2020. Phase2 is being honored for its superlative performance during the past year in Revenue Performance and Product Excellence.

Phase2, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, has been a close Acquia partner since 2007. Over the past few years, Phase2 has been fortunate to work with Acquia's products, cloud hosting services, and/or Acquia Drupal codebases on more than 45 implementations. These projects have ranged from website builds to enterprise systems for health and wellness, government and public sector, and commercial clients across the globe.

Phase2 was an early advisor and implementer of Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform. Few partners can showcase as extensive a track record of working with global enterprise companies to raise brand awareness and establish dominant market positions.

"We're a long term Acquia partner and our relationship continues to thrive even during the disruptions caused by a global pandemic. We're very honored by this recognition and look forward to creating future successes for our mutual clients," said Phase2 CEO, Jeff Walpole.

Acquia recognized 15 partners across four global regions based on overall revenue performance, growth with Acquia's Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), number of new customers secured last year, and excellence with Acquia's products. There are several new categories this year, two of which focus on giving back: Top Partner Drupal Contributor and Tech for Good Partner of the Year.

"Congratulations to Phase2 who went above and beyond in a difficult year to deliver substantial value to our joint customers," said Peter Ford, VP of global channels, partners, and alliances at Acquia. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Phase2 to create a new standard of customer experience by leveraging Acquia's Open DXP and the expertise of our partner ecosystem."

About Phase2



Phase2 is a digital product agency passionate about customer experience, grounded in data insights, and rooted in two decades of successful technology delivery. Phase2 makes digital products that inspire, engage, and create impact. Along the way, Phase2 guides its clients toward what's next in their digital landscape. For more information, visit www.phase2technology.com .

About Acquia

Acquia is the open digital experience platform that enables organizations to build, host, analyze and communicate with their customers at scale through websites and digital applications. As the trusted open source leader, we use adaptive intelligence to produce better business outcomes for CX leaders.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

