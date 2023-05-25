Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) Probes Now Just a Click Away with Vermon NDT's New Online Store

WALHALLA, S.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermon NDT, a leading manufacturer of Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) probes, is thrilled to announce the launch of their all-new online store, www.pautprobes.com . This innovative website provides worldwide customers with faster and easier access to a wide range of high-quality PAUT probes, revolutionizing the way professionals in nondestructive testing (NDT) obtain their equipment.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9171651-ultrasonic-testing-probes-vermon-ndts-online-store/

Online Store Vermon NDT pautprobes.com

This launch will facilitate the online shopping experience for worldwide customers looking for PAUT probes including contact phased arrays, immersion and dual matrix arrays with almost 2 000 configurations available with 1 to 10 days shipping worldwide.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is a vital technique used to evaluate the integrity and quality of materials, components, and structures without causing damage. It plays a critical role in industries such as aerospace, automotive, power generation, and oil and gas, ensuring the safety, reliability, and performance of critical components such as pipes, welds, turbines, and engines.

One of the key methods used in NDT is Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT), a versatile and accurate technique that utilizes an array of transducers to generate and receive ultrasonic waves from different angles and focal points.

PAUT probes use multiple ultrasonic beams to inspect materials or structures from various angles, enabling better detection of flaws, improved accuracy, and faster inspection times. By adjusting the timing and amplitude of the ultrasonic waves emitted by each element in the array, inspectors gain precise control over the direction, focal depth, and intensity of the ultrasonic beams.

Vermon NDT is proud to continue its journey of excellence with this all-new online store.

Vermon NDT takes pride in offering fast shipping, with delivery times ranging from 1 to 10 days worldwide. This swift service ensures that customers can promptly receive their PAUT probes and proceed with their critical inspection projects without unnecessary delays.

Moreover, Vermon NDT's standard PAUT probes are compatible with all instruments and systems connectors, providing seamless integration into existing setups. Customers can also find an extensive selection of wedges to complement their application requirements.

Best in class probes are designed and manufactured all in-house in the USA and benefit from the 40 years of expertise that the Vermon Group has in the field of ultrasonic transducer and probes technologies.

"Our new e-commerce website is designed to provide our customers with immediate access to our state-of-the-art PAUT probes." said Matt Skinner, Vermon NDT Sales Manager – North America. "We understand the importance of timely availability of innovative, reliable and cost-effective products for our customers to grow their businesses."

To offer a seamless experience, the Vermon NDT's online shop integrates a "build your probe" tool.

This feature allows customers to select a PAUT probe according to their specific needs. By selecting the desired parameters such as the center frequency, number of elements, cable length, cable type, and connector type: customers can create a probe that is tailored to their application.

With Vermon NDT's PAUT probes, NDT inspectors can elevate their inspections, boosting application versatility, inspection speed, and the ability to handle complex shapes and large surface areas.

For customers with specific requirements, Vermon NDT also offers the option to develop custom PAUT probes. These bespoke probes can be manufactured with central frequencies ranging from 0.5MHz up to 20MHz and can be tailored to customers' desired cable length and connector configuration.

The new online store is now open, allowing customers to explore the complete range of PAUT probes and place their orders conveniently.

To learn more about Vermon NDT and their offerings, visit www.pautprobes.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084270/VERMON_NDT_Online_Store.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084269/VERMON_NDT_Logo.jpg

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VERMON NDT