PhaseOne Health Highlights Long-term Outcomes of Using Hypochlorous Acid at The Aesthetic Meeting 2024

HOCl effective in reducing recurrent capsular contracture in secondary cases over a 5 year follow up period.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseOne Health President and CEO Jeff Nugent announced the company's participation in The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 which is being held May 2-5 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. PhaseOne Health is a leader in infection protection, providing medical professionals with superior solutions for the improvement of clinical outcomes and the management of risk.



The authors will present the benefits of a unique application of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) used during secondary breast surgery. The paper emphasizes both the efficacy of HOCl as a surgical prep solution and the low rates of recurrent capsular contracture post-operatively.* This result is notable based on the minimal recurrence of capsular contracture over a 5 year follow up period in secondary cases, particularly in this complex group of patients. The presentation will take place at the Aesthetic Meeting on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00AM in the Aesthetic Arena located in the exhibit hall.



There is a reception scheduled for 5:30pm Saturday, May 4th at Tap and Barrel, adjacent to the Aesthetic Meeting space. A presentation and discussion of these results will be held with Jack Fisher MD, Dennis Hammond MD, Bruce Van Natta MD, and Roger Wixtrom PhD. All interested are invited to attend.



* Xia, MD, T., Hasan, S., Halpern, MD, J., Van Natta, MD, B., & Lund, MD, H. (2024). Long-Term Outcomes of 0.5% Hypochlorous Acid Pocket Irrigation in Revision Aesthetic Breast Surgery.



PhaseOne Health was established in 2019 with the mission of providing superior solutions for reducing the microbial risks associated with surgical procedures and the treatment of wounds. That's why we manufacture our HOCl via a proprietary chemical manufacturing process. It's also why we use UV resistant amber glass to ensure the purity and stability of our product for maximum available HOCl when used. The team at PhaseOne Health cares about getting it right. That's why we go the extra mile to make sure that PhaseOne is the best.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE PhaseOne Health