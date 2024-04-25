PhaseV and Quanticate Partner to Enable Clinical Trial Sponsors to Improve Recruitment, Time to Market and Quality of Studies

The new partnership, harnessing Quanticate's flexible solutions for clinical data management, biostatistics, and statistical programming, along with PhaseV's proprietary software and ML platform for adaptive trials, will allow Quanticate's team of statistical consultants to quickly evaluate whether a sponsor's trial is a good fit for an adaptive design. Following the evaluation, the service will include an in-depth and optimal design, in addition to high-quality execution of the adaptive trial and comprehensive analysis to support efficient and effective drug development.

"There is currently a great need in the pharmaceutical industry to leverage flexible, dynamic, and adaptive trial designs based on simulations, bayesian-statistics, machine learning and accumulation of data throughout a trial while continuing to maintain the highest scientific integrity," said David Underwood, CEO of Quanticate. "PhaseV's platform allows trial teams to seamlessly evaluate and execute all types of designs. We are pleased to enhance our services and foster drug development innovation through this collaboration."

Adaptive design enables leveraging data accumulated during a trial to make adaptations and adjustments, and allocating patients and treatment based on observed response. These designs have the potential to dramatically increase efficiency (accelerating time to market, requiring fewer patients, and lowering costs) while increasing the overall quality of trials. However, adaptive design also presents challenges related to operational burden, complexity, and lack of familiarity. The collaboration and joint offering from PhaseV and Quanticate will help sponsors overcome these challenges while reaping the benefits of an adaptive design, tailored to their specific needs and objectives.

"Adaptive trials have the potential, if adopted at scale, to increase the throughput of clinical development by an order of magnitude. However, for that to happen, sponsors need to overcome some major challenges including operational and data implications of a given trial," said Dr. Raviv Pryluk, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "High-quality implementation and careful integration with data management systems, together with top-notch service of biostatisticians, regulatory and medical experts is what is needed. Quanticate has become the trusted supplier of choice for many biotech and device companies as well as global pharmaceutical giants. Therefore the collaboration was very natural for us."

About Quanticate

Quanticate is one of the world's largest global biometrics clinical research organizations (CROs) with a primary focus on data collection and validation, statistical analysis, and clinical trial reporting. As an expert in clinical data, with a long history spanning across 3 decades, Quanticate can rapidly provide high-quality teams that offer flexible solutions. These include clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) analysis, medical writing, and statistical consultancy.

Quanticate meets the needs of drug and device development companies by offering customer focused resource solutions from fixed cost or functional service provider (FSP) models through to consultancy. Quanticate has become the trusted supplier of choice for many companies from niche biotechnology and device companies to top tier pharmaceutical giants. Learn more at www.quanticate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of ML, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world in order to bring new treatments to more patients, in a more precise and efficient way. Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

