PhaseV Appoints Head of Business Development Amid Growing Demand for its ML-Powered Clinical Trial Optimization Platform

Former PathAI Business Development Senior Director Hamza Sheikh Joins Company to Support Growing Customer Base and Strengthen Global Impact

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV , a pioneer in software and machine learning (ML) for clinical trial optimization, announced today the appointment of Hamza Sheikh as its Head of Business Development. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company, as global interest grows in its technology, which utilizes causal ML to uncover actionable insights from clinical data and design advanced adaptive clinical trials that enhance both clinical trial efficiency and success rates.

"As we expand globally, we are partnering with CROs, biotech and pharma companies of all sizes to address drug development challenges by providing tools that help identify subgroups and endpoints more likely to succeed in future clinical trials," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "We are proud to welcome Hamza to the team. His leadership experience and proven track record will play a key role in expanding our customer base, forging new partnerships and furthering our continued growth."

Hamza will lead PhaseV's global business development and partnering initiatives, leveraging over a decade of experience leading biotech operations, transactions and strategy. He joins PhaseV from PathAI, an AI-focused technology company providing comprehensive precision pathology solutions, where he led R&D partnering efforts with major pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to that, he served as Director of Business Development at drug discovery company Nimbus Therapeutics, where he led due diligence efforts for the landmark $6 billion acquisition of Nimbus Lakshmi by Takeda. He also served as Director of Business Development, Strategy and Commercial Development at biotech company UroGen Pharma.

"PhaseV has quickly emerged as an important player in causal machine learning and clinical trial optimization, with growing interest around its AdaptV platform," said Hamza Sheikh. "I am excited to join the company at this crucial stage and look forward to working with the team to further advance clinical trial optimization and contribute toward improved patient outcomes."

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of ML, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world in order to bring new treatments to more patients, in a more precise and efficient way. Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

929-588-2008

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267452/PhaseV_logo.jpg

SOURCE PhaseV