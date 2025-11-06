PhaseV Earns Three Prestigious Industry Awards Highlighting Leadership in AI for Clinical Development

Company Included in CB Insights' Digital Health 50 List, TechCrunch's AI Disruptors 60 List and Named BioTech Breakthrough 'Analytics Solution of the Year'

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV , a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, today announced it has received three significant 2025 industry honors, highlighting the growing market traction and adoption of its platform for optimizing clinical development. PhaseV was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 50 list of the most promising private companies in digital health for the category of Drug Discovery and Development. The company was also included on the TechCrunch AI Disruptors 60 list and its platform was selected as the BioTech Breakthrough 'Analytics Solution of the Year'.

PhaseV's AI-driven platform delivers remarkable value to clinical sponsors by accelerating drug pipelines, reducing trial costs by up to 50% and speeding up execution by up to 40%. Crucially, it improves trial probability of success (PoS) by over 30%, directly unlocking billions of dollars in otherwise missed asset value. The platform is built on a proprietary data lake integrated with over two million patient-level records, supporting more than 20 predictive disease models across a wide range of therapeutic areas. The company is trusted by over 40 global sponsors, including seven of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

"It's fantastic to see our team's dedication recognized with these honors," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "PhaseV is demonstrating the immediate, tangible value of AI in clinical development, moving beyond the hype to deliver real ROI for pharma. Our investors, partners, and customers are seeing the tangible impact of our platform through smarter trials, faster approvals, and better outcomes for patients. These awards validate the strong momentum we're building as both a market disruptor and an industry leader."

CB Insights' seventh annual Digital Health 50 list highlights the highest-potential companies shaping the future of the sector across areas including clinical intelligence, revenue cycle, and patient communication. Digital Health 50 companies have collectively raised more than $2B in equity funding in 2025 to date.

The AI Disruptors 60 list, curated by Greenfield Partners and unveiled live at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco recognizes early and early-growth stage companies advancing AI in scalable, high-impact ways. Selection criteria included AI as a core product lever, market traction, and clear disruptive potential across infrastructure.

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of the Tech Breakthrough global market intelligence group, recognizes innovation leaders in biopharma, bioinformatics, and AI-powered analytics. Through independent research and competitive evaluation of global entrants, the program highlights the most transformative solutions in the field.

About PhaseV

PhaseV is developing advanced AI/ML solutions to optimize clinical development. Biopharma sponsors and CROs are leveraging PhaseV's platform to rapidly design and execute adaptive, Bayesian and fixed clinical trials, analyze data to uncover heterogeneous treatment effects, stratify patients, and inform future R&D and portfolio decisions. PhaseV's platform has reduced trial costs by 50%, decreased enrollment size and trial duration by 40%, and increased the probability of trial success by over 30%. To date, the company has delivered results for more than 40 leading pharma/biotech sponsors and CROs spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, immunology, GI, rare diseases, and others.

Learn more at https://www.phasevtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

