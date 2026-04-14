PhaseV Sponsors Timmerman Traverse in Support of the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation

Vertical AI Leader Joins Biotech Expedition to Fund Young Scientists and Accelerate Oncology Breakthroughs



BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, today announced its "Mt. Emerson" level sponsorship and participation in the Timmerman Traverse - a multi-day expedition across the Evolution Range of California's High Sierras - to raise awareness and funds for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. The sponsorship forms part of PhaseV's broader mission to optimize clinical development across therapeutic areas, with a strategic focus on accelerating new cancer research and bringing promising therapies to patients faster.

Beyond the expedition and sponsorship, PhaseV is reinforcing its commitment by pledging 5% of net revenues from all new oncology-related work in Q2 2026 to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have PhaseV join this summer's Traverse. Their generous support will directly enable our brave and bold scientists to pursue paradigm-shifting ideas, rather than more incremental research," said Yung S. Lie, PhD, Damon Runyon's President and CEO. "Technologies that improve clinical development are crucial for turning breakthrough ideas to reality."

The Timmerman Traverse expedition is a popular event in the biotech industry, bringing together business leaders and academics seeking to challenge themselves personally and forge meaningful connections for a vital cause. Hamza Sheikh, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, will represent PhaseV on the trek.

"The Timmerman Traverse represents endurance and collaboration, values which are central to conquering cancer. At PhaseV, we apply that same spirit to clinical development," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and co-founder of PhaseV. "We are thrilled to cheer on Hamza and his fellow leaders as they trek to help oncology breakthroughs move past development bottlenecks and reach patients faster."

The Timmerman Traverse is organized and led by Luke Timmerman, founder and editor of the Timmerman Report, a leading biotechnology newsletter. Since 2023 more than $3 million has been raised for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, with 100% of the funds going to support young cancer researchers.

"The Timmerman Traverse asks biotech leaders to step out of the lab and onto the trail to support a cause we all believe in," said Luke Timmerman. "Completing this physical challenge requires perseverance, teamwork and strength, all qualities needed in the fight against cancer. We are grateful for PhaseV's support as we partner with innovators who are developing the next generation of much-needed therapies."

To learn more about the Timmerman Traverse please see here. To support Hamza Sheikh's personal fundraising page please visit here.

About PhaseV

Boston-based PhaseV is leading the next era of clinical development through its integrated, multi-modal AI/ML platform that optimizes every phase of the clinical trial lifecycle. The company's core solutions – including the ClinOps, Trial, Portfolio, and Response Optimizers – enable biopharma sponsors and CROs to select the best assets, indications, and patient populations and then rapidly design, plan, and execute optimized fixed, Bayesian, and adaptive trials. With intelligent, data-driven solutions, PhaseV has delivered significant ROI for over 45 leading pharma and biotech sponsors across multiple therapeutic areas, reducing trial costs by up to 50% and increasing the probability of success by over 30%.

Learn more at www.PhaseVTrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation

To accelerate breakthroughs, the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation provides today's best young scientists with the funding and freedom they need to pursue innovative research in the early stages of their careers, when statistically most major breakthroughs are made. Damon Runyon has gained worldwide prominence for its scientific rigor and outsized impact on cancer research. Thirteen scientists supported by the Foundation have received the Nobel Prize. Since its founding in 1946, in partnership with donors across the nation, the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation has invested over $491 million and funded nearly 4,100 scientists.

About the Timmerman Report

Timmerman Report is an independent publication dedicated to providing timely, in-depth analysis of the biotechnology industry. Founder Luke Timmerman spotlights the true innovations, the emerging trends, the market forces, and the characters at work. Learn more at TimmermanReport.com.

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

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SOURCE PhaseV