Phasex Corporation to Attend SupplySide West in Las Vegas

Experts in Supercritical Fluid Extract Exhibiting November 2 & 3

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phasex Corporation will be exhibiting at SupplySide West at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on November 2 & 3. Representatives from Phasex will be available at booth #3037 in the Expo Hall to answer questions regarding supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction.

SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America is the premier gathering of professionals in the food and health industry; all the events involve the science and strategy around the development of finished products.

SupplySide West Booth Information

"We're excited to continue building relationships and connections at the SupplySide events, with this year's event in Las Vegas as no exception," says Phasex's Michele Mersicano. "We look forward to discussing the latest in the supercritical fluid industry and what Phasex has in store for 2023."

About Phasex Corporation

As pioneers in the industry with 40 years of expertise, Phasex Corporation is the pre-eminent leader in supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction. Phasex is a full-service company, providing feasibility studies, R&D, toll processing, and technology licensing to industry and government. Markets served include natural products extracts, medical and biopharma, and industrial and polymer applications. Phasex applies unrivaled scientific expertise to enable cleaner extractions, use fewer harsh solvents, resulting in improved flavors in finished products, more organic extractions of a variety of products, ensuring the highest product purity, and maintaining the structural integrity of original materials when processing materials such as polymers. Phasex's vision is to make more efficient use of the planet's natural resources and a real difference to the world. For more information, look online at www.phasex4scf.com, or call (978) 794-8686.

