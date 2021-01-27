PhaseZero Announces Integration with WHI to Improve Digital Commerce and Customer Experience for Heavy-Duty and Automotive Aftermarket Industry

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a leading B2B and B2C eCommerce software provider, announced a new integration with WHI Solutions to offer WHI's popular electronic catalog and offer connectivity with other industry-leading business systems.



PhaseZero is working toward certification with WHI's electronic catalog and ordering tools which offer DMS integration for most business systems in the aftermarket and OEM marketplaces. CxCommerce seamlessly integrates with eCatalog and Product Information Management (PIM) systems for automated content updates from internal and third-party content providers.



"We're excited to offer this new integration with WHI's electronic catalog," said Ram ChandraSekar, founder and CEO of PhaseZero. "The new functionality will expand the value of our integrations with the top business systems used in the aftermarket space."



PhaseZero CxCommerce™ is a Digital Commerce 2.0 and unified customer experience solution built for the Heavy-Duty, Automotive and Industrial marketplaces. Using the latest Silicon Valley best practices and thought leadership, CxCommerce offers enterprise-scale SaaS and Cloud-Native architecture at an affordable price.

"Our flexible cloud-based technology and extensive industry knowledge enable us to deliver a faster time to market," ChandraSekar said. "With these new WHI integrations, CxCommerce can offer fully configured and integrated solution part search, content management, and real-time commerce within 4 to 6 weeks of kicking off a project."



CxCommerce helps businesses grow sales and gain operational efficiency by streamlining product content, inventory, and availability across multiple systems to make the sales process easier for both customers and employees.



To learn more about PhaseZero CxCommerce™ solution, please visit www.phasezeroventures.com.



About PhaseZero



PhaseZero is a Cloud 2.0 B2B and B2C eCommerce software company and a trusted digital business partner for automotive and industrial manufacturing companies. PhaseZero's powerful digital commerce platform, CxCommerce™, accelerates digital sales through an enhanced customer experience backed by Silicon Valley expertise and cutting-edge technologies. PhaseZero CxCommerce™ can quickly launch new digital businesses with an average "time to first-order" of four to six weeks. Learn more at www.phasezeroventures.com.



