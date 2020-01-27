PhaseZero CxCommerce™ Platform Named Top 10 Technology Solution Provider by Retail CIO Outlook Magazine

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a Cloud 2.0 B2B and B2C e-commerce software company, was featured as a 2019 Top 10 Tech Solution Provider for E-Commerce by Retail CIO Outlook for its innovative approach to delivering better customer experiences for clients.

In the December 2019 cover story, Retail CIO Outlook interviews PhaseZero Founder and CEO Ram ChandraSekar about the importance of creating a better customer experience as a part of a company's overall digital transformation.



"Conversions on an e-commerce platform today are measured purely form a seller's point of view, not an end customer's point of view," ChandraSekar told the magazine. "We take the point of view of the end users, the person using the platform from the front-end, and hence our product is called CxCommerceTM – customer experience focused commerce. That is the theme we live and breathe across every aspect of our organization."

PhaseZero provides a Customer eXperience(CX)-driven digital commerce solution built using Silicon Valley best practices approach, continuous innovation, and their cloud 2.0 technology platform to launch customer branded digital commerce marketplaces.

In addition to delivering ease-of-use for all users and customers, PhaseZero CxCommerce™ powers all stakeholders to measure, monitor and deliver successful outcomes for their digital marketplaces. CxCommerce™ is built for a faster time to market and enables companies to launch omni-channel, customer branded digital marketplaces with real-time integration with all the relevant systems of record.

PhaseZero recognizes the importance and complexity of integrating with existing systems. The company specializes in helping automotive, heavy duty and manufacturing companies transform their digital business, including Dana Incorporated.

PhaseZero CxCommerce™ powers Dana's worldwide eCommerce platform, DanaAftermarket.com. The platform enabled Dana to deliver an easy-to-use customer experience similar to what B2C buyers expect to a group of B2B buyers like original-equipment manufacturers, suppliers, warehouse distributors, and aftermarket retail companies.

"We're proud to have been featured as a top technology solution by Retail CIO Outlook and are excited to see an industry-leading publication talk about the importance of building better customer experiences for the future of eCommerce," ChandraSekar said.



To view the full Retail CIO Outlook article, visit this URL.

PhaseZero will demo the CxCommerce™ platform at booth 1828 in the main hall at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Grapevine, TX from Monday, January 27 to Wednesday, January 30, 2020.

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a Cloud 2.0 B2B and B2C e-commerce software company and a trusted digital business partner for automotive and industrial manufacturing companies. PhaseZero's powerful digital commerce platform, CxCommerce™, accelerates your digital sales with differentiated customer experience capabilities built using Silicon Valley best practices and cutting-edge technologies. PhaseZero can launch your new digital business quickly with an average "Time to First Order" of four to six weeks. Learn more at www.phasezeroventures.com.

