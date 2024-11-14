PhaseZero Launches Commerce-Ready AI Agents that Drive Business Success

Five new AI Agents empower each team to accomplish more and improve function-specific results

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, an AI-native enterprise composable commerce platform provider, today announced commerce-ready AI agents for specific business functions and to empower teams to achieve better outcomes. As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver AI-powered innovations, PhaseZero is proud to announce these innovations integrated with its industry leading CxCommerce™ platform.

Unlike toolkit approaches that require custom development for each business need, PhaseZero's AI agents are built with deep industry expertise, ready to deploy, with rapid time-to-value and a lower cost to operate. Configuration and administration tools give customers full control to tailor the AI agents to their specific policies, processes, and business goals and launch them quickly.

Backed by PhaseZero's proven technology and deep industry-specific ecommerce domain expertise, these AI agents reduce implementation risk while accelerating innovation, enabling employees and customers to quickly adopt AI Agent solutions:

Inventory Agent , gives sales teams quick visibility to alternate products and suppliers for out-of-stock items reducing lost sales and increasing RPV and customer retention

Visual Search Agent , makes it easy for customers to find products that match a picture allowing merchandising managers to attract new customers, increase AOV and conversions rates

SEO Agent , allows marketing and merchandising managers to perform like top-tier optimization specialists to achieve top search-engine rankings, boost brand and category performance, and track results

Insights Agent, enables sales and marketing managers explore questions in natural language and get real-time answers that allow them to identify sales opportunities, perform data-driven planning and maximize ROI

PhaseZero's vision is to improve everyday efficiency for each step of the user journey for employees, customers, and end-users. By deploying and adopting proven, leading edge AI technologies, manufacturers and distributors can simplify their journeys and make them more convenient, while improving business team performance.

At the core of PhaseZero's AI capabilities lie robust privacy and security protocols that employ LLM models designed to protect company-specific data and privacy rights. LLM model training is restricted to each tenant's data, ensuring that the value generated over time is retained and protected for each customer.

"Doing more with the current workforce is fundamental to every business strategy," said PhaseZero Founder and CEO, Ram ChandraSekar, "our goal is to help teams become more productive and perform better by augmenting their work with AI technologies to help them serve customers better and faster. The innovations we're announcing today are another example of how we help businesses build sustainable advantages and respond quickly to competitive challenges."

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a leading provider of AI-native enterprise composable commerce solutions that enable manufacturers and distributors to deliver convenient customer and employee experiences that increase efficiency and boost business outcomes. PhaseZero's CxCommerce™ platform delivers unmatched scalability to billions of transactions on over millions of products for each tenant with built-for-industry capabilities to support deployments in weeks. Pre-built integrations to ERP, catalog, inventory systems and commerce ecosystem providers require little to no custom development and enable fast implementation with rapid time-to-value even for the most complex environments. Learn more at https://www.phasezero.ai.

