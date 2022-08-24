PhaseZero Launches CxAnalytics 1.0, Customers Benefit with Real-Time Analytics and Insights to Drive High-Impact, Fact-Based Decisions

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a leading B2B and B2C digital commerce software provider, introduced CxAnalytics 1.0, a new leadership analytics platform that integrates enterprise-wide data, providing business managers with valuable insights to drive high-impact, fact-based decisions that boost online sales, drive market share growth, and improve inventory management decisions.

Delivering on the promise of providing "AI and Analytics Driven Digital Commerce'' solutions to manufacturing and distribution companies, CxAnalytics 1.0 is a validated, pre-built analytics dashboard and comprehensive Data-as-a-Service solution that comes pre-integrated with CxCommerce, Google Analytics, and numerous ERP systems. Its role-based intelligence enables companies to proactively manage customer growth, inventory and availability issues, stockout priorities, and their users' search experience.

"PhaseZero has been key in making PBS Truck Parts a leader in providing an easy-to-use online parts solution to our customers. With CxAnalytics, I have a clear picture of the health of my business online and the insights I need to grow its value," said Bill Nolan, PBS Truck Parts.

The cloud-based CxAnalytics 1.0 release integrates data across the enterprise, pairing manufacturing and distribution best practices with the industry-leading Microsoft Power BI user interface, enabling business users to manage their key business decisions while minimizing - or eliminating - their dependency on costly, in-house IT systems, development, and administration.

The data-as-a-service offering provides an easy and efficient way to build and deploy data science and AI- and ML-driven applications, allowing business users, developers, marketing agencies, consulting and advisory services providers, systems integrators, and many other value-add service providers to accelerate successful outcomes for both traditional and digital multi-channel business execution.

"Jackson Truck Service has been providing outstanding customer service and expertise since 1958 and partnered with PhaseZero to bring that same service and expertise to our customers buying their parts online. Their new CxAnalytics product will allow me to improve management of the growth of our online parts business and our customers' experience with us online," stated Phil Fischmeister Jr., Jackson Truck Service.

The introduction of CxAnalytics 1.0 is another proof point in PhaseZero's commitment to continuous innovation and customer and market-driven releases of their CxCommerce enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application platform.

"Companies today want to be data-driven, but many struggle to integrate their enterprise data and uncover the insights needed to make data-driven decisions," said PhaseZero Founder and CEO Ram ChandraSekar. "With CxAnalytics, business leaders gain a proven, integrated data-as-a-service and analytics solution that reveals valuable insight to drive decisions that improve productivity, mitigate risk, and enable them to serve their customers better."

PhaseZero is a Silicon Valley-based B2B and B2C e-commerce software company and a trusted digital business partner for automotive and industrial manufacturing companies. PhaseZero delivers a comprehensive, industry-specific enterprise-grade digital commerce SaaS application and analytics platform that enables digital business model transformations globally. Learn more at www.phasezero.ai.

