PhaseZero Launches Integration with Karmak, Delivering Unified Digital Commerce Experience for Commercial Transportation Industry

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero™, a leading B2B and B2C eCommerce software provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Karmak™, a leading business solutions provider to the commercial transportation industry. Karmak DMS customers can now launch and manage their online parts and service departments with PhaseZero's CxCommerce™ solution.

"With this partnership, PhaseZero and Karmak enable a seamless digital customer experience," said Ram ChandraSekar, founder and CEO of PhaseZero. "Karmak customers can launch online stores in weeks to accelerate sales, respond quickly to market changes, and improve customer experiences."

PhaseZero CxCommerce solution is designed and built with Silicon Valley's best practices to help heavy-duty and automotive industries. Distributors and dealerships can evolve their e-commerce businesses and provide a streamlined and engaging customer experience while driving down operations costs.

"The commercial transportation industry is changing quickly. Our solution gives distributors and dealerships flexible options for serving customers – in store, online, and even via hybrid approaches," said ChandraSekar. "CxCommerce™ gives traditional brick and mortar businesses access to the best digital technology available to complement their industry expertise, customer relationships, and last-mile delivery services."

"We're pleased to partner with PhaseZero to provide industry-leading ecommerce innovations for our clients," said Craig Grade, Karmak Business Development Director. "We're excited to assist our customers accelerate their e-commerce revenue."

To learn more about PhaseZero CxCommerce solution, please visit phasezeroventures.com.

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a Cloud 2.0 B2B and B2C e-commerce software company and a trusted digital business partner for automotive and industrial manufacturing companies. PhaseZero's powerful digital commerce platform, CxCommerce™, accelerates digital sales through an enhanced customer experience backed by Silicon Valley expertise and cutting-edge technologies. PhaseZero CxCommerce can quickly launch new digital businesses with an average "time to first order" of four to six weeks. Learn more at www.phasezeroventures.com.

About Karmak

Karmak, Inc. is a leading provider of business management solutions for the commercial transportation industry. Karmak offers a unique approach combining innovative technology, strategic advice, and best practices. Learn more at www.karmak.com.

