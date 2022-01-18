PhaseZero Offers CxAnalytics and Data-as-a-Service Solution with Roadmap to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications for Manufacturing Companies

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a leading B2B & B2C digital commerce software provider, announced its new CxAnalytics solution for business managers to proactively manage sales and market share growth and mitigate critical business risks. This announcement showcases another strategic investment by PhaseZero as part of their continuous investment in their CxCommerce solution, its open, secure, multi-tenant, multi-market, and multi-cloud enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application platform.

With proven, domain-specific analytics applications integrated with the PhaseZero CxCommerce platform and SaaS applications, businesses can utilize role-based intelligence to proactively manage pricing optimizations, inventory and availability issues, stockout scenarios, shopping cart abandonments, order conversion opportunities and the user search experience.

User-friendly data access platform for business users, developers, marketing agencies, consulting and advisory services providers, systems integrators, and many other value-add service providers to build and deploy data science, AI- and ML-driven applications to accelerate successful outcomes for both traditional and digital multi-channel business execution.

for business users, developers, marketing agencies, consulting and advisory services providers, systems integrators, and many other value-add service providers to build and deploy data science, AI- and ML-driven applications to accelerate successful outcomes for both traditional and digital multi-channel business execution. Configurable data streaming and integration of information from search engine optimization (SEO), real-time inventory from all relevant sources, customer & user-specific pricing, omni-channel order management sources, delivery tracking and shipment details, post-order returns and warranty information, and many other relevant private and public data sources.

from search engine optimization (SEO), real-time inventory from all relevant sources, customer & user-specific pricing, omni-channel order management sources, delivery tracking and shipment details, post-order returns and warranty information, and many other relevant private and public data sources. Prebuilt data connector portfolio continues to expand bringing performance and scalability improvements for PhaseZero CxCommerce and CxAnalytics solutions including connectors to industry leading part catalog systems, inventory management systems, finance and order management systems, global shipment carriers, sales tax applications, payment management systems, digital and search engine analytics sources.

continues to expand bringing performance and scalability improvements for PhaseZero CxCommerce and CxAnalytics solutions including connectors to industry leading part catalog systems, inventory management systems, finance and order management systems, global shipment carriers, sales tax applications, payment management systems, digital and search engine analytics sources. Cloud-based solution validated for industry leading analytics and reporting tools to help businesses optimize customer and user-specific real-time promotions and incentives to drive the sales and customer experience without the need for costly in-house IT systems and administration.

to help businesses optimize customer and user-specific real-time promotions and incentives to drive the sales and customer experience without the need for costly in-house IT systems and administration. Pre-packaged analytics for multi-channel sales and customer experience management delivers actionable, proactive insights for business users to quickly manage their multi-channel business opportunities and benefit immediately from a rich array of data across all relevant sources while reducing business analyst time and effort.

"Until now, Data Science, AI and Machine Learning capabilities were affordable and accessible only to the largest enterprises," said PhaseZero Founder and CEO Ram ChandraSekar. "By integrating industry leading AI and Data Science technologies with prebuilt connectors to all relevant data sources, CxAnalytics enterprise data and AI foundation makes advanced analytics capabilities accessible and affordable for our customers in the automotive and industrial manufacturing ecosystem."

