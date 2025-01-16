PhaseZero Releases CxCommerce™ 7.0 with Proven Scale for the Largest Enterprises and Affordability for Small Businesses

PhaseZero CxCommerce 7.0 builds on a foundation that powers businesses with over a million parts and a billion sales transactions

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, an AI-native enterprise composable commerce platform provider, today released CxCommerce™ 7.0 that drives ecommerce at scale with powerful business outcomes. CxCommerce 7.0 provides AI-driven ease of doing business, seamless & supported business system integration, and enterprise-grade security and scalability.

Unlike platforms that require custom development for each business need, PhaseZero CxCommerce provides a turnkey, scalable, built-for-industry platform with seamless integration that delivers high-impact business outcomes.

Backed by PhaseZero's proven technology and deep industry-specific ecommerce domain expertise, CxCommerce 7.0 reduces implementation risk while accelerating innovation and ease-of-doing business for customers and employees through:

Proven, Enterprise-Grade Scalability that powers over a million parts with a billion sales transactions for each tenant.

Seamless and Supported Business System Integrations that synchronize with ERP, catalog, and inventory systems, and support comprehensive punchout and ecommerce services.

Composable, AI-Native Platform-Driven Features that deliver powerful built-for-industry search experiences, an intelligent buying process, and convenient customer and employee order management experiences.

PhaseZero's vision is to improve everyday efficiency for each step of the user journey for employees, customers, and end-users. By deploying and adopting proven, leading edge AI technologies, manufacturers and distributors can simplify their journeys and make them more convenient to enable measurable business results.

"Manufacturing and distribution businesses aim to go digital with advanced technologies but struggle to attract skilled talent," said PhaseZero Founder and CEO, Ram ChandraSekar, "Our goal is to provide AI and composable e-commerce solutions that help teams serve customers faster, more efficiently, and at lower operational costs."

PhaseZero customers have achieved a five times growth in customer adoption, twenty percent reduction in cost per order, and three times growth in online sales.

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a leading provider of AI-native enterprise composable commerce solutions that enable manufacturers and distributors to deliver convenient customer and employee experiences that increase efficiency and boost business outcomes. PhaseZero's CxCommerce™ platform delivers unmatched scalability to billions of transactions on millions of products for each tenant with built-for-industry capabilities to support deployments in weeks. Pre-built integrations to ERP, catalog, inventory systems and commerce ecosystem providers require little to no custom development and enable fast implementation with rapid time-to-value even for the most complex environments. Learn more at https://www.phasezero.ai.

