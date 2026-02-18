Phasic Announces Availability of Agentic AI-Managed Fund

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phasic today announced the limited availability of interests in the Phasic MLX Fund—an agentic AI-managed private fund designed to deliver adaptive, high-conviction alpha in S&P 500 equities. This long-only, open-end vehicle offers quarterly liquidity per private placement memoranda terms, with no lock-ups.

"The Phasic MLX Fund redefines active investing by leveraging Phasic's agentic AI trading platform," said Phasic CEO/CTO Scott Collins. "The Fund offers a new vision for portfolio management with an AI model that can see, learn, and react to complex relationships among all holdings in a portfolio, across multiple time scales. It is designed to mitigate the limitations of human bias, aiming to deliver scalable, risk-controlled outperformance."

The Fund's high-conviction alpha investment strategy is focused on liquid, large-cap S&P 500 equities. Unlike static algorithms, Phasic's agentic AI functions as an autonomous portfolio manager. Positions are independently adjusted by the AI, while machine learning adapts to changing market conditions. Pre-trade and post-trade risk controls are integral to the Phasic platform for monitoring trading operations and enforcing investment limits. AI training, validation, stress testing, and active monitoring are supported by Phasic's digital-twin simulation system.

The Fund launched in August 2025 and is now open to additional qualified anchor investors. Phasic is seeking limited partners who value leading-edge agentic investment management with preferential terms for anchor capital. For more information about the Phasic MLX Fund or to request investor materials, please visit https://phasiccapital.com, or visit us at the iConnections Global Alts Miami 2026 conference from February 23rd to February 26th, in Suite 1680.

About Phasic

Phasic LLC is an exempt reporting advisor headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, dedicated to researching, developing, and operating an agentic AI-driven trading platform for managing private investment funds. Phasic's principals bring decades of computational engineering experience from highly technical industries to the world of investment management. With a focus on compliance, transparency, and agentic AI-managed fund performance, Phasic manages private investment vehicles designed to meet the needs of eligible investors.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities. Offers are made solely through private placement memoranda to eligible investors. Investments involve substantial risks, including loss of capital. This press release is not intended as financial or investment advice and is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions where unlawful. Interests in the Fund are being offered pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Section 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

