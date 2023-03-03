Phat Panda Partners With Sweetleaf Collective 501-3c To Help Low-Income Terminally Ill Patients Get Access To Medical Cannabis

SPOKANE, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phat Panda – the Spokane-based vertically-integrated cannabis company currently ranked #1 in Washington State sales and known for their house of brands including Dabstract, Hot Sugar, Snickle Fritz, and Phat Panda, has announced a continued partnership in California with Sweetleaf Collective, a 501c3 non-profit that helps low-income medical patients and veterans access free medical cannabis.

The partnership includes the donation of Phat Panda pre-rolled joints in conjunction with various dispensary partners.

Phat Panda and Sweet Leaf Collective Announce Partnership

This Saturday, March 4th, Phat Panda will be a sponsor for the Sweetleaf Collective event at Kannabis Works in Santa Ana. Proceeds from the sales of Phat Panda's products will go to Sweetleaf's network of nearly 2,000 medical patients and veterans.

"For every dollar we raise, our network is able to access one free gram of medical cannabis," said Sweetleaf Joe, Founder of Sweetleaf Collective. "With thousands of joints being donated, we're creating access for people that really need it. Together we're saving lives with free cannabis from partners who are willing to help patients and veterans."

"We are proud to be a part of our community and want to do everything we can to ensure we are always giving back and supporting, like working with Sweetleaf." said Laniakea Evans, General Manager at 365 Recreational in Santa Rosa.

"Phat Panda is committed to compassion and giving back to our community, one way we've been able to accomplish this is through our strategic partner program." said Dre Ramirez, Director of Sales at Phat Panda (CA). "It's also great to work alongside our retailers as we expand communities."

Phat Panda's award-winning products are available in licensed and legal retailers throughout Washington and California.

About Phat Panda:

Phat Panda has positioned itself in the market as the leading contender of top-shelf cannabis with affordable pricing. The brand has garnered multiple industry awards and has cultivated a cult following for both the high-quality strains and for iconic branding. Phat Panda strives to redefine high standards and continues to challenge the status quo through exclusive crosses, state-of-the-art grow methods, and branding with an unmistakable attitude.

About Sweetleaf Collective:

Founded in 1996, Sweetleaf Collective has helped thousands of low-income terminally ill patients, veterans, the LGBTQ community, and people of color access millions of dollars of free medical cannabis.

Contact Information:

Andres Ramirez

Director of Sales @ Phat Panda

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Phat Panda