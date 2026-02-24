phaware® Launches Heart Works Mobile App in Celebration of Rare Disease Day (February 28)

Connecting the Global Pulmonary Hypertension Community Through Innovation, Education, and Lived Experience.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Rare Disease Day (February 28), phaware global association® proudly announces the official launch of Heart Works – phaware®, a powerful new mobile research and resource app designed to connect, educate, and empower people living with pulmonary hypertension (PH) around the world.

More than a digital health tracker, Heart Works is a global community hub, uniting patients, caregivers, researchers, advocacy organizations, and healthcare professionals in one dynamic platform.

Innovation at the Heart of Health

Heart Works integrates seamlessly with iPhone®, Apple Watch®, and Android® devices, enabling real-time health tracking and research participation from anywhere. Patients can contribute meaningful real-world data to accelerate research without leaving home.

Standout functionality:

At-home 6-Minute Walk Tests

Remote participation in clinical trials and studies

Advanced quality-of-life surveys

Activity challenges typically done in hospitals

Get Answers Based on Real-World Patient Experiences

At the core of Heart Works is the Patient Lived Experience Portal, a curated AI-powered knowledge hub designed to help patients learn directly from others living with PH.

Essential support tools:

600+ phaware® podcasts

Educational webinars

Medical expert interviews

Global daily news feeds

Research discussions

PRIME® Education CME for Healthcare Professionals

Heart Works also supports medical professionals with free resources and educational activities available directly within the platform.

HCP-focused features:

Access accredited continuing medical education (CME) content

Stay current on PH diagnostics and treatment advances

Enhance patient-centered care strategies

Learn from global experts in pulmonary hypertension

Global Collaboration, Unified Purpose

Heart Works is built on a foundation of collaboration with world-class partners, including the Stanford Wall Center, University of Alberta, PHAEurope, Team PHenomenal Hope, PHA Canada, Pulmonary Hypertension News, and AfPH. Together, these organizations are driving innovation, awareness, and access to vital information for patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Empowering Patients, Advancing Research

"Heart Works is more than a mobile app, it's a global call to action," said Steve Van Wormer, President, phaware®. "On Rare Disease Day, we celebrate the strength of the PH community by launching a platform that puts connection, education, and research directly in patients' hands. This patient-powered research model accelerates discovery while making participation more accessible than ever".

Availability

Download Heart Works in the App Store or on Google Play . App Store® is a service mark of Apple Inc.

About phaware® global association

phaware® global association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising global awareness and accelerating research for pulmonary hypertension through innovative technology and storytelling that amplifies the voices of patients worldwide. Learn more at www.phaware.global .

