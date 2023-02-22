PHCC of NC Road Show to Stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors of North Carolina is hosting its second annual Road Show Event, complete with Continuing Education, Trade Show, and Happy Hour. On March 8, PHCC of NC will make its first stop in Wilmington, NC. We will kick off the event by signing an alliance with the NCDOL/ OSH division, where NC Labor Commissioner, Josh Dobson, will address local Plumbing and HVAC professionals and sign the alliance. The event will kick off at 11:00 am at Cape Fear Community College, Union Station Building, with the Alliance, lunch, and Continuing Education classes for those who register. After classes at 4:30 pm, the Trade Show and Happy hour, free for all HVAC and Plumbing professionals, will kick off one block away at Flytrap Brewing.

Road Show 2022 Road Show Stops

In 2022 the Road shows hosted more than 200 people across the state, and the association had requests from dozens of trade professionals to bring it back in 2023 and add an educational component to help business owners further invest in their employees. The Association and its partners offered a list of educational options to its members who made selections to help prioritize the continuing education needs of Plumbing and HVAC professionals in the area.

The education offered in Wilmington includes Intro to OSHA, Heat Illness Protection course, Fall Protection course, and Lock Out Tag Out. Registration for the half day of courses, taught by an NCDOL/ OSHA trainer, Andy Sterlen, lunch, and access to the tradeshow and happy hour is $90 and is being offered for half off to Association Members. Register for the event at phccnc.com/meetinginfo.php

Contact PHCC of NC Executive Director Stephanie Blazek for more information or if you would like to exhibit at the trade show/ happy hour. [email protected]

PHCC of North Carolina is dedicated to advancing and educating plumbing, heating, and cooling professionals throughout the state for their growth, protecting the health, safety, and comfort of our communities, and protecting our environment.

The fundamental purpose that drives PHCC of NC is the desire to serve its members for their benefit and growth. To fulfill that purpose, we envision being the leading resource provider for education, expertise, and business enhancement services for the plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors in North Carolina and serving as the voice of these industries on a local, state, and national level. Our service to the plumbing, heating and cooling industries is evident as we encourage and facilitate the education, expertise, and professionalism of our contractors and associate members and the industry at large for their benefit and the safety and well-being of the industry and the general public.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Blazek

Executive Director

[email protected]

919.532.0522

phccnc.com

SOURCE PHCC of NC