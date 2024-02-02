PHCC of North Carolina Education Foundation Announces Ticket Sales Open for Casino Night Fundraiser

News provided by

PHCC of North Carolina

02 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) of North Carolina Education Foundation is thrilled to announce that ticket sales are now open for its highly anticipated Casino Night, slated to take place on May 3, 2024, in Raleigh, NC.

Continue Reading
PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night
PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night
PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night Save the Date
PHCC of NC Education Foundation Casino Night Save the Date

Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with casino games, live entertainment, and the opportunity to connect with industry leaders. The PHCC of NC Education Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities, and the proceeds from Casino Night will directly contribute to scholarships, training programs, and educational resources for individuals pursuing careers in plumbing and HVAC. This exciting event will bring together professionals and enthusiasts from the Plumbing and HVAC sectors who support education in the trades.

"We are excited to open ticket sales for this year's Casino Night, which plays a crucial role in supporting education within our industries," said Stephanie Blazek, Executive Director at PHCC of North Carolina. "By attending this event, participants not only enjoy a fantastic evening but also contribute to the growth and development of the plumbing and HVAC workforce."

Tickets for Casino Night are available for purchase at phccnc.com/meetinginfo , offering attendees the chance to secure their spot at one of the most anticipated industry events of the year. In addition to individual tickets, the foundation is also offering various sponsorship opportunities for businesses and organizations looking to align themselves with a noble cause while gaining visibility within the industry. Supporting the PHCC of NC Education Foundation through sponsorship demonstrates a commitment to the future of the plumbing and HVAC industries and helps create a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

About PHCC of North Carolina Education Foundation: The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of North Carolina Education Foundation is committed to promoting education and training within the plumbing and HVAC industries. Through scholarships, training programs, and educational resources, the foundation strives to cultivate a skilled and knowledgeable workforce for the future.

Media Contact: Stephanie Blazek, Executive Director, [email protected], 919.532.0522

SOURCE PHCC of North Carolina

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.