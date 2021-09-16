PHCO2 Ingredients Available through Distribution Partnership with Open Book Extracts

SACO, Maine, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO 2 , first in the industry to offer USDA-Certified Organic whole hemp plant extract with all-natural minor cannabinoids, announces today a distribution partnership with Open Book Extracts (OBX). The agreement includes distribution of all of PHCO 2 's USDA-Certified Organic ingredients with all natural minor cannabinoids.

"We see this partnership as a great opportunity to work with a company that has built a complementary business to our own, in that OBX offers the market a wide variety of high-quality and high-purity products, including whole plant hemp extracts and isolates. OBX has a strong commercial team with a great deal of depth and experience across the hemp, dietary supplement, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries, and has geographic commercial coverage in North America, Europe, and Asia. This partnership marks the next step in getting PHCO 2 's superior organic ingredients to a larger share of the expanding whole plant hemp extract market," said John C. Quinn, CEO of PHCO 2 . This relationship represents a natural progression for PHCO 2 , which already provides superior quality ingredients, including PHCO 2 's organic ingredient product line, that are USDA-Certified Organic and kosher certified, grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A., and operates a 30,000-square-foot cGMP third-party-certified facility for operation in compliance with 21 CFR 111 and 21 CFR 117 regulations. PHCO 2 's whole plant hemp extract ingredients are certified for two-year stability from the manufacturing date for cannabinoids and microbial contaminants.

PHCO 2 has 40 years of scientific expertise in patented supercritical CO 2 process and extraction; combined with the powerhouse team of scientists, formulators, researchers, and technical experts at OBX, companies seeking the USDA-Certified Organic whole plant hemp extracts with the finest, purest, most potent* ingredients have come to the right place when they seek us out.

Open Book Extracts, with a 76,000-square-foot, cGMP-certified research and production facility in Roxboro, North Carolina, is also an established and trusted leader in the burgeoning cannabinoid industry, providing cGMP-certified manufacturing and product formulation of premium plant-based cannabinoid products. OBX and PHCO 2 are effective and dependable partners and sources of the highest quality whole plant hemp ingredients in the market, as both companies share the same focus on quality, purity, reliability, scientific protocols, and transparency. OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development services, leveraging leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods—from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.* OBX sees this partnership as a clear way to add a unique supercritical CO 2 -processed Certified-Organic whole plant hemp extract offering to its line of ingredients.

PHCO 2 and Open Books Extracts will be exhibitors at the White Label CBD & Hemp Expo on September 30 through October 1 at the Javitz Center in New York, available to speak with expo attendees about the varied ingredients, products, and services they offer. PHCO 2 will be at booth #3654, and OBX will be at booth #3263.

William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO 2 , said, "We're looking forward to exhibiting at this expo and thrilled that our distribution partners at OBX will be just a few booths away so attendees can speak to us both about their whole plant extract and CBD needs. It's an exciting time to be in this industry."

For more information or to inquire about small-scale sampling, visit www.thephco2.com , call (207) 298-2478, and follow PHCO 2 on LinkedIn . To learn more about Open Book Extracts, visit www.openbookextracts.com, call (336) 592-7317, and follow OBX on LinkedIn . Information about the White Label CBD & Hemp Expo in NYC can be found at www.cbdwhitelabelexponyc.com .

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for its Asia customers. For media inquiries, contact media relations at [email protected] and [email protected] .

About PHCO 2

PHCO 2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise and heritage with patented supercritical CO 2 extractions. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract purification. It also offers a line of PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC purification. PHCO 2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR 111 and 21 CFR 117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and purification process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A. For media inquiries, contact Inda McKetchnie at Grant Marketing via email at [email protected].

SOURCE PHCO2