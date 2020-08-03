PHCO2 Offers USDA-Certified Organic Whole Plant Hemp Extract with All-Natural Minors
The Experts in Supercritical Fluid Extraction Now Offer Six New Branded USDA-Certified Organic Ingredients
Aug 03, 2020, 11:00 ET
SACO, Maine, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO2 is the first in the industry to offer USDA-Certified Organic whole hemp plant extract with all-natural minors. This was accomplished by using the PHCO2 supercritical CO2 fluid process. PHCO2 works closely with local, family, and co-op farmers across the U.S.A.—many of whom are from first- to 14th-generation farms—and have been supporting these farms in growing whole plant hemp over the years. In addition to quality ingredients, PHCO2 believes in saving the family farm across the nation. Its biomass is the key element to extracted crude, distillate, and remediated extracts that comprise the PHCO2 branded ingredient. PHCO2 uses material that is grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A. and is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations.
William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO2, said, "We're proud to offer the highest quality ingredients that are USDA-Certified Organic and Kosher certified. Doing our part to be environmentally sound in our ingredients and partnerships helps set PHCO2 ahead of the game. We set high goals of purity and potency and adhere to strict protocols to ensure the best product for our customers. We're excited to continue working with our trusted farmers and customers."
For more information or to inquire about small-scale sampling, visit www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.
About PHCO2
PHCO2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract remediation. It also offers a line of PHCO2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC remediation. PHCO2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO2 extraction and remediation process. PHCO2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.
