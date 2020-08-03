PHCO2 Offers USDA-Certified Organic Whole Plant Hemp Extract with All-Natural Minors

William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO 2 , said, "We're proud to offer the highest quality ingredients that are USDA-Certified Organic and Kosher certified. Doing our part to be environmentally sound in our ingredients and partnerships helps set PHCO 2 ahead of the game. We set high goals of purity and potency and adhere to strict protocols to ensure the best product for our customers. We're excited to continue working with our trusted farmers and customers."

For more information or to inquire about small-scale sampling, visit www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.

About PHCO 2

PHCO 2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO 2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract remediation. It also offers a line of PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC remediation. PHCO 2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and remediation process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.

