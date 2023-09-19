PHDC, CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, AND JEVS' ORLEANS TECHNICAL COLLEGE HOST 3RD BUILDING TRADES AND CONSTRUCTION HIRING FAIR

Contractors, Developers, and Businesses across the City seek persons skilled in the trades 

WHO:  
Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC), The City of Philadelphia, and Orleans Technical College (Orleans Tech), a program of JEVS Human Services, are hosting a Building Trades and Construction Hiring Fair. The event is designed to match persons skilled in the trades with developers and contractors looking for talent.  

WHAT:   
Building Trades and Construction Industry Hiring Fair 

WHEN:                  
Wednesday, September 20, from 10am to 3pm (open to the public)  
Press Conference is scheduled for 12pm  

WHERE:                
JEVS Orleans Technical College, 2770 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 
Ample parking in Orleans Technical College parking lot. 

VISUALS:              
More than 100 employers will be in attendance, meeting with job seekers about openings and opportunities with their companies; on-the-spot interviews and resume collecting; diverse job candidates visiting employer tables   

PRESS CONFERENCE:       
Invited Speakers for 12pm Press Conference: 

  • Rodney Brutton, Campus President, Orleans Technical College, JEVS Human Services
  • David S. Thomas, President and CEO, PHDC
  • State Representative Joe Hohenstein (PA-177)
  • Gianna Grossmann, Senior Director of Workforce Development, City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce
  • Keith L. Henderson, Manager of Technical Operations, PECO Workforce Development
  • Marek Allen, Assistant Director of Maintenance, SEPTA

Tradespeople who are new to the industry and seasoned professionals are invited. Participating companies are looking for: Carpenters, HVAC, Masons, Electricians, Roofers, General Contractors, Plumbers, Painters, Laborers, Fabricators, Heavy Equipment Operators, Property Maintenance, and other specialized trade skills. For job seekers, registration is not required but encouraged at http://orleanstech.edu/jobfair/.  

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the top 25% in most construction trades professions earn at least $60,000 annually. Individuals do not need to follow the traditional college path to get there. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics outlines the average salaries of persons in the trades, and many fields are pathways to career longevity, entrepreneurship, and building generational wealth. 

About PHDC 
PHDC is Philadelphia's full-service community development organization. From home repair to financing affordable housing, PHDC preserves and develops housing. PHDC also helps residents, community groups, businesses, and developers repurpose vacant land. Each initiative supports amenities that make Philadelphia neighborhoods great places to live. 

For more information on PHDC's programs, please visit: https://phdcphila.org.   

About Orleans Technical College 
JEVS' non-profit career training school, Orleans Technical College, prepares adults for new futures. Since 1974, Orleans Tech has helped students move toward one common goal: learning new skills to enhance their success in the workforce. Ranging from healthcare to building trades, Orleans Tech offers a variety of six-month job training programs. Graduates are prepared for employment through hands-on learning and real-world experience. 

For more information, please visit www.jevshumanservices.org and www.orleanstech.edu.  

PHDC/DPD Contact:

Jamila Davis, PIO for PHDC and DPD 

 [email protected]  

215-686-9727  

JEVS Contact:

Melody Zimmerman, Director of External Affairs 

 [email protected]  

215-854-1864  

