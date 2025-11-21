PHE × SPIKY × Beach Boii Set to Conquer Global Charts with Explosive New Single "DRIVE ME"

Afro-Dancehall Fusion Blends Cultural Roots, Seductive Lyrics, and Infectious Beats for Worldwide Appeal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging global sensations SPIKY, PHE, and Beach Boii are accelerating into the spotlight with their highly anticipated collaboration, "DRIVE ME," releasing November 21, 2025, via Diamond Distro. This electrifying Afro-Dancehall track builds on their 2024 viral hit "Wants and Needs," which amassed over 5 million streams across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. "DRIVE ME" promises to captivate audiences from Miami to Johannesburg, fusing Afrobeats' rhythmic pulse with Dancehall's gritty edge in a narrative of raw desire and unbridled energy.

Rev up your playlists with the sizzling cover art for "DRIVE ME" - PHE, SPIKY, and Beach Boii channeling raw desire on a neon-lit motorcycle, fusing Afro-Dancehall rhythms and unbridled temptation. Dropping November 21, 2025 via Diamond Distro! #DriveMe #NewMusic PHE × SPIKY × Beach Boii rev up the vibe in this exclusive promo shot for "DRIVE ME" - a high-energy Afro-Dancehall banger blending cultural roots, seductive lyrics, and infectious beats. Dropping November 21, 2025 via Diamond Distro! Get ready for the ride. #DriveMe #NewMusic

At its core, "DRIVE ME" is a sonic thrill ride. PHE, real name Ariel Reckley from the Bahamas now in South Florida, leads with signature flair and bravado. His Bahamian roots infuse authentic cultural storytelling from Caribbean influences. SPIKY, real name Christine Malvasio, amps up the heat with her empowering delivery, channeling fierce anthems promoting female empowerment. Beach Boii, real name Christian Beach based in South Florida, rounds out the trio adding urban bounce and seamless chemistry that ties the global sounds together. PHE writes and produces, layering his Bahamian soul over every beat.

PHE reflects: "DRIVE ME captures that electric spark of attraction—universal, no matter where you're from." SPIKY adds: "It's about owning your power and desires on the dancefloor." Beach Boii says: "Our collab is magic; this is just the start of our global takeover."

Stream "DRIVE ME" on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more. Follow the artists: PHE (@iamphe242 on Instagram, X), SPIKY (@spikyimin on Instagram, X; spikymusic.com), Beach Boii (@BEACHBOII on Instagram, @BEACHBOII561 on X).

This milestone underscores Diamond Distro's role in elevating independent talent amid the Afro-fusion boom, as seen in recent Billboard successes. Media coverage and fan shares will help establish the trio's presence on platforms like Wikipedia and MusicBrainz.

For interviews, assets, or previews: [email protected] | 561-702-3971

About the Artists: PHE – multi-platinum songwriter-producer fusing Bahamian folklore with trap thunder; credits from Pitbull to Gloria Estefan, steering DRIVE ME like a midnight joyride. SPIKY – cross-genre siren who's dropped Afro-Dancehall gold with this crew; turns every hook into instant body memory. Beach Boii – South Florida rogue who makes playlists sweat; one verse in, forget lyrics and obey the bass.

