PHE and Kindra Announce Strategic Commercial Partnership to Advance Sexual Health and Wellness

Where 'Science' Meets 'Stigma-Free': PHE and Kindra Are Transforming the Approach to Women's Sexual Health and Wellness

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHE, Inc., the parent company of Adam & Eve and one of the nation's leading platforms in sexual health and wellness, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Kindra, a clinically-backed consumer health brand delivering critically-needed vaginal health and sexual wellness solutions. Rooted in patent-pending peptide technology, they deliver life-changing relief without a prescription. Kindra drastically improves intimacy, confidence, and quality of life through stages – from fertility to postpartum to perimenopause, and medication side effects from oral contraceptives to GLP1s.Established as PHE's "official partner for vaginal health and wellness," Kindra marks a significant expansion of PHE's portfolio of science-backed offerings across its owned and operated platforms.

Kindra

Under the agreement, PHE will carry Kindra's full product line across its distribution channels, including AdamEve.com and participating franchise locations, investing meaningfully in co-branded marketing campaigns designed to reach women across every stage of life. Complementing the commercial commitment, PHE will also hold a minority equity stake in Kindra - positioning the company not just as a distribution partner, but as a long-term investor in Kindra's growth and success.

For PHE, the deal is as much a statement of direction as it is a commercial commitment. The company is actively repositioning as a modern health and wellness platform - one that views sexual wellness not as a niche or taboo category, but as an essential dimension of whole-body health, intimacy, confidence, and longevity. Aligning with Kindra, whose products are grounded in over 160 clinical studies and been sampled by over 7,000 board-certified medical providers, deepens PHE's commitment to serving underrepresented wellness communities with the same rigor and care as any mainstream health category.

"For too long, sexual health has been treated as a category apart - whispered about rather than championed. That era is over.

PHE is laying the foundation for a world in which sexual wellness stands shoulder to shoulder with mental and physical health, integrated into mainstream care, commerce, and conversation.

Our partnership with Kindra is exactly the kind of collaboration that moves that mission forward: pairing their clinical credibility and deep connection to women's health with our distribution scale and marketing reach."

— Lewis Broadnax, CEO, PHE, Inc.

Co-founded and led by Hasti Nazem and Afshan Dosani, Kindra has built a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer brand on a simple but radical premise: that vulvovaginal health is everyday health for every woman, not just a niche concern. Akin to what CeraVe did for facial skin care, Kindra has established daily intimate as essential – what was once stigmatized is now mainstream.

Kindra's patent-pending products are the first to incorporate peptide technology into intimate care, and are formulated for women experiencing dryness, sensitivity, itching, and discomfort from hormonal shifts at any stage or from medications and treatments. The company's innovations address a wide spectrum of vulvovaginal conditions and has uniquely made a sweeping impact on consumer health education from TikTok all the way to changing healthcare system vaginal health protocols nationwide.

"Kindra is on a relentless mission to deliver real innovation in women's vaginal and sexual health, targeting root causes with clinically backed science. Addressing symptoms that impact millions yet remain underserved, Kindra has earned the trust of 7,000+ medical providers while prioritizing education and accessibility.



Partnering with PHE accelerates this mission by expanding access to effective, science-driven care and advancing sexual health as a fundamental pillar of women's healthcare."

— Hasti Nazem & Afshan Dosani, Co-CEOs, Kindra

Today's announcement is the first in a series of strategic moves PHE expects to make in the coming months as it continues to build out its Wellness Brand model partnering with brands that serve distinct psychographic and demographic communities across the sexual and whole-body wellness spectrum. PHE is actively in dialogue with prospective partners across categories including hormonal health, intimacy technology, body literacy, and longevity-focused self-care.

Companies and executives interested in exploring a strategic partnership conversation with PHE are encouraged to reach out directly to Glenn Mersereau, Chief Strategy Officer, at [email protected]

About PHE, Inc.

PHE, Inc. is a modern health and wellness company and the parent company of Adam & Eve and Wild Secrets. Born from a graduate school project at UNC's Gillings School of Global Public Health, PHE has spent more than fifty years building one of the country's largest networks of sexual wellness retail locations and digital platforms - serving millions of consumers annually and pioneering the idea that sexual health belongs in the mainstream wellness conversation.



Headquartered in Hillsborough, NC, the company is actively expanding its brand portfolio to reflect a future where intimate well-being is recognized as essential to whole-body health. Learn more at pheinc.com

About Kindra

Kindra is a clinically backed vulvovaginal health and wellness brand on a mission to normalize intimate self-care for women at every stage of life: from those experiencing dryness related to GLP-1s or postpartum changes, to women navigating perimenopause and beyond.



Formulated with estrogen-free, doctor-recommended ingredients and supported by over 160 clinical studies, Kindra's product line includes patent-pending intimate moisturizers, lubricants, vulva-safe bath products, and supplements, all designed to restore comfort, hydration, and confidence.

Co-led by Co-CEOs Hasti Nazem and Afshan Dosani, Kindra is redefining what it means to care for your whole body - improving intimacy, confidence, and significantly enhancing quality of life for women everywhere. below the waist included. Learn more at kindra.com

Contact: Katy Zvolerin, Director, Public Relations, PHE, Inc. | 919.644.8100 x 3131 | [email protected]

SOURCE PHE, Inc.