PHEAA to announce in State College new student aid program that will make paying for college more manageable and affordable for PA students

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PHEAA will host a news conference to announce details of an exciting new student aid program that will help make paying for college more manageable and affordable for thousands of Pennsylvania students.

This new program is critically needed as the total cost of attendance for Pennsylvania college students currently ranges from approximately $12,000 to $60,000 and higher depending on the sector of higher education.

Recent reports also indicate that Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in average student loan debt that approaches almost $37,000 per college graduate.

