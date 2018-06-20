PHEAA's enhanced mobile app engages student borrowers, creating digital pathway to worry-free repayment

With PHEAA's mobile app, users can quickly access their student loan accounts to:

Schedule or cancel a payment

Target payments to different loans

View account summary and loan details, including payment history

Estimate and make loan payoffs

Change due dates

Add and save bank account info

Receive important push notifications

PHEAA's repayment app benefits from an ambitious update schedule to ensure that it continually meets the evolving needs and expectations of today's student loan borrowers.

The app is currently branded for American Education Services (AES) and FedLoan Servicing, PHEAA's commercial and federal servicing operations, and is available for download on Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.

The improved mobile experience is an outcome of PHEAA's recent investment in new technology and joins PHEAA's expanding suite of digital solutions helping borrowers achieve successful repayment with easy self-service tools and helpful repayment options.

These solutions include forward-looking customer engagement strategies combining new and emerging digital communication channels, including social media and online chat, with traditional customer engagement tools.

"Building on our 40-plus years as a world-class loan servicer, our business solutions are scalable to meet any unique servicing requirement," said Mubashar Hameed, PHEAA's Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. "And with a track record of delivering low-risk student loan portfolio conversions that minimize borrower disruption, we employ smart data enrichment to further improve customer experiences."

PHEAA's servicing platform is fully-integrated with the nation's largest and most used third party student loan origination platforms, providing easily adaptable, end-to-end solutions for lending clients.

For college-bound students, PHEAA offers MySmartBorrowing.org, a free resource that helps students develop an affordable and worry-free higher education success plan.

Featuring easy-to-use estimators, MySmartBorrowing helps students calculate the potential costs of education at different schools, while highlighting salary expectations for a particular field of study and its employment prospects. Most importantly, the site helps students understand how choices made during the planning process can affect their ability to manage loan debt while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle after graduation.

PHEAA also provides YouCanDealWithIt.com, a free debt management website, to assist recent graduates with the tools and information needed for managing their finances, including effective budgeting and successful loan repayment.

For more information on PHEAA's loan servicing and other business solutions, visit pheaa.org/commercial-products.

About PHEAA

Created in 1963 by the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) has evolved into one of the nation's leading nonprofit student aid organizations. PHEAA's earnings are used to support its public service mission, including nearly $600 million in supplemental funding for grants to students with financial need over the last decade. As the only major federal loan servicer with such a nonprofit public service mission, PHEAA devotes its energy and resources to easing the financial burden of higher education for its primary stakeholders – students and families.

PHEAA conducts its student loan servicing activities nationally as FedLoan Servicing and American Education Services (AES). For more information, visit pheaa.org/commercial-products.

