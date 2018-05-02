Phear Creative Is Now Night After Night

"The rebrand reflects the type of work we've been doing for our clients 'night after night' for the last several years through strategic and creative planning and building content and advocacy programs", said Elliott Phear, CEO of Night After Night. Casey McGrath, CCO, added, "We believe that the most authentic connections are made at night and our team of music, entertainment and production veterans understand both how consumers want to experience brands in their off-hours and also how to connect brands to the gatekeepers that control those places."

Paul DiVito (Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey/Altos Tequila, Pernod Ricard USA) speaking to the agency's nearly seven-year relationship with Jameson Irish Whiskey added, "Night After Night speaks the same language as the types of people that are most important to our brand. Without the programs they've developed for us over the years, Jameson wouldn't be where it is today. The new name is perfect because they've been out there protecting our brand from the barstool right beside us, night after night, for a long time."

Together, Night After Night and Jameson Irish Whiskey kicked off the Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party Tour and Jameson Music program in San Diego last month, bringing it to Nashville this past weekend.

The first-of-its-kind music program is tapping ten artists from different neighborhoods around the U.S. for musical revue style performances at the various Jameson Love Thy Neighborhood Block Parties, bringing the musicians together in communal homes to learn about one another's neighborhoods. McGrath added, "The timing feels right for our rebrand to coincide with the launch of these programs for Jameson. The artists we've chosen share our passion for that disappearing experience of listening to music, whiskey-in-hand, at their local neighborhood bar, and now we're all celebrating together the unique tastes, sounds, and characters found within that special place."

About Night After Night

Night After Night is a New York City-based, brand management agency that helps musicians and brands thrive in the nighttime economy. Founded by Elliott Phear and Casey McGrath and made up of music, entertainment and production veterans, Night After Night positions brands for tomorrow by connecting them with the people, sounds, and spaces of tonight. Through strategic and creative planning, beautiful content at scale and authentic advocacy programs, Night After Night has helped some of the most well known musicians and brands in the world build their audiences and grow their businesses. For the latest news and opportunities, follow @WeAreNightAfterNight or visit WeAreNightAfterNight.com

