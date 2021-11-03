Phebra Acquires Equity Stake in UK Specialty Hospital Pharma Company Flexipharm Austrading

SYDNEY and BOURNE END, England, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian pharmaceutical group Phebra Holdings ('Phebra') is pleased to announce that it has completed a share purchase agreement with the UK hospital specialty pharmaceutical company Flexipharm Austrading Limited ('FAL').

Flexipharm Austrading, a privately-owned company founded in 2018 by experienced specialty pharma expert, Michael Clark, focuses on supplying UK hospitals with Better Critical Care Medicines. Flexipharm Austrading has an existing licence and distribution agreement with Phebra for the supply of products from Phebra's portfolio of critical care medicines; to date several products have been approved and successfully launched in the UK.

Andre Vlok, Chief Executive Officer Phebra, said: "We are excited that Phebra has made this strategic investment in Flexipharm Austrading. This is a logical next step for Phebra, deepening a strong and successful collaboration built over the last 3 years. It strengthen Phebra's access to the key UK market which is very important for our current and future pipeline of critical care products.

"Our partnership will allow us to leverage the existing infrastructure at FAL under the expert leadership of Michael and to advance our route to market in the UK and potentially, expand our international sales into wider, selected European markets."

Michael Clark, Founder and Managing Director of Flexipharm Austrading, said: "I established the business with a goal to supply UK hospitals with Better Critical Care Medicines; Phebra had a portfolio of products that we believed offered advantages over existing products and together we have successfully launched these in the UK. But the job is only part-completed; I am delighted that Phebra is now a shareholder and look forward to deepening this relationship which is based around supplying hospitals with a focus on improved or novel versions of gold standard drugs and offering tangible and transparent value to the NHS, healthcare professionals and, independent hospitals."

About Phebra

Phebra is an Australian based specialty pharmaceutical group which develops, manufactures and markets critical medicines across the world.

At Phebra, we create critical medicines that save and improve lives.

About Flexipharm Austrading

Flexipharm Austrading's vision is to become a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company that is genuinely respected and trusted by NHS hospitals. It was founded in 2018 by Michael Clark, an experienced specialty pharmaceutical company founder and board director. Flexipharm Austrading has a singular focus on commercialising established molecules embedded in hospital use where there are concerns around security of ongoing supply; where the current presentation is not optimal for the needs of the NHS staff; and where the current presentations can contribute to medication errors. The Company has a deep understanding of the conditions where its medicines are used and builds enduring meaningful dialogue with the NHS staff involved in using these medicines. It works in partnership with Phebra Pty Ltd, an Australian pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing injectable pharmaceutical products. For further information visit www.flexipharmaustrading.com.

