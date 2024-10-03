Phelps Construction Group Announces Partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center

DENVILLE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phelps Construction Group, a full-service construction management firm, announced a multi-year partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. This collaboration will mark the launch of The Lofts presented by Phelps Construction Group.

After completing a multitude of renovations at the Prudential Center spanning the past seventeen years, Phelps Construction Group is excited to announce their partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center.

The Lofts is a 14,500+ square foot, premium space constructed by the firm in 2019. Inspired by the classic styling of old New Jersey, the "speakeasy" influenced club features 30-foot-high vaulted ceilings with exceptional panoramic views for premium members. The space offers three seating types and an all-inclusive gourmet food buffet with two 40-foot full-service bars.

"We are excited to be the presenting sponsor of The Lofts," said Douglas Phelps, CEO of Phelps Construction Group. "Our relationship with the New Jersey Devils goes all the way back to 2007, when they awarded our firm one of our first projects, an interior fit out of the executive and coaches' offices. We've had the privilege to continue working at the Prudential Center since, which is why we are so proud to be sponsoring one of the premium spaces we've built for them."

"We are excited to announce Phelps Construction Group as the new sponsor of The Lofts," said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. "Phelps Construction Group made our vision for Prudential Center's premium spaces come alive and built environments where our fans can enjoy an elevated experience at games and events."

Since 2007, Phelps Construction Group has completed over fifty renovations at the Prudential Center, playing a pivotal role in its continued transformation and innovation. Their most recent projects include the design-build of another premium space, The Pier Club, Devils Gaming Group Esports Lounge, and locker room upgrades.

About Phelps Construction Group:

Phelps Construction Group, headquartered in Denville, NJ, provides pre-construction, construction management and design-build services. The firm has completed a wide range of major commercial, industrial, and educational projects since its founding in 2007, including construction of the Statue of Liberty Museum for the Foundation completed in 2019. Most recently, the firm completed the construction of a 780,000 square foot distribution facility in Hawthorne, New York.

For more information, please visit www.PhelpsConstructionGroup.com.

About the New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a HBSE property.

About Prudential Center:

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit https://www.prucenter.com/ and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a HBSE property.

SOURCE Phelps Construction Group