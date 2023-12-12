Phelps Health Collaborates with KeyCare to Offer 24x7 Virtual Care via Epic-based Platform

Missouri-based health system to provide patients 24/7, on-demand urgent virtual care across all 50 states

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has partnered with Phelps Health to deliver high-quality virtual care from licensed providers (aka Virtualists) to patients anywhere, anytime in the U.S.

Phelps Health is a nonprofit health system that serves a six-county area in south-central Missouri.

Patients can now obtain urgent care wherever and whenever needed by conducting a virtual visit through the Phelps Health MyChart patient portal.

"At Phelps Health we take pride in delivering broad access to care in ways that are the most convenient and affordable for our patients," said Jason Shenefield, president and CEO of Phelps Health. "By offering virtual urgent care through MyChart with virtual providers who have complete access to patients' Epic-based medical records, we are also providing patients with a seamless, consistent care journey."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems. By partnering with KeyCare, Phelps Health can maintain efficient, high-quality visits for their patients because the virtual care workflows support access and data sharing between Epic-based providers.

"Patients are looking for a unified virtual care experience within a health system's existing infrastructure to enable better care coordination," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "As a result of our partnership, Phelps Health patients will receive quick and consistent virtual care, while freeing up the health system's physicians to focus on the delivery of higher-value and higher-complexity services."

About KeyCare

KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows KeyCare to increase access for health system patients while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Phelps Health

Phelps Health serves over 200,000 residents in south-central Missouri. Phelps Health is county-owned, non-tax supported and is overseen by a five-member elected board. Phelps Health employs more than 1,900 people, including 100-plus providers. Phelps Health, which includes a hospital licensed for 240 patient beds, serves a six-county area, with its main campus and several clinics located in Rolla, Missouri. Phelps Health also has clinics in Salem, St. James, Vienna and Waynesville, Missouri. For more information, visit phelpshealth.org.

