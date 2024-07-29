PHEN Mobilizes Leaders for Town Hall Event at Trinity United Church of Christ to Address Chicago's Black Prostate Cancer Crisis

FREE and Open to the Public, August 14th, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

QUINCY, Mass., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN) is mobilizing action to fight against prostate cancer at its Chicago Prostate Cancer Disparity Rally Town Hall on Wednesday, August 14th at the Trinity United Church of Christ (400 W 95th St., Chicago, IL, 60628). The town hall will bring together leading clergy, medical experts, health advocates, policymakers, community leaders, and prostate cancer survivors to empower, share knowledge, and provide resources to help save lives and end the African American prostate cancer racial disparity.

PHEN Announces its August Prostate Cancer Disparity Rally in Chicago

"Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than all other men, and in Illinois, they have the highest incidence and suffer the highest death rates from this disease," said PHEN President and Founder Thomas A. Farrington. "We must raise knowledge and awareness and mobilize action to eliminate this crisis. This is PHEN's mission, which we push forward through our town hall meeting here in Chicago and throughout the country."

Confirmed town hall speakers and invited panelists to date include:

Gina Curry , Director of Community Engagement and Cancer Health Equity, the University of Chicago

, Director of Community Engagement and Cancer Health Equity, the Representative Marcus C. Evans, Jr . , Illinois State Representative

, Illinois State Representative Warren Lawson, PHEN Network Survivor Member

Sherri May-Rogers , Director, Oncology, Pfizer

, Director, Oncology, Pfizer Tarneka Manning , Administrative Director, Office of Equity & Minority Health Northwestern University

, Administrative Director, Office of Equity & Minority Health Northwestern University Tonya S. Roberson , Director of Community Engagement, Program Development and Academic Success, Governors State University

, Director of Community Engagement, Program Development and Academic Success, Governors State University Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III , Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ Church

, Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ Church Walter Stadler, MD, Associate Dean of Clinical Science Research, Clinical Trials, the University of Chicago

Agenda items and discussions will focus on topics including Understanding the Black Prostate Cancer Crisis in Chicago; Challenges and Approaches to Address the Prostate Cancer Crisis; PHEN's Church Partnership Initiative and Educational Resources; and Mobilizing for Ongoing Activities.

PHEN, along with the support of Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III, Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ, is dedicated to raising awareness and taking action to combat the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer on Black men in Chicago and nationally.

"The Prostate Heath Education Network is leading the fight against prostate cancer for Black America," said Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III, Sr. Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ, in a recorded message, on PHEN-TV. "I am one who's been impacted by prostate cancer, as I've had several people in my family who were saved by early detection."

This meeting is part of PHEN's Chicago Prostate Cancer Disparity Rally, which is being conducted throughout August. The Prostate Cancer Disparity Rally began in 2021 and has since been conducted in 28 cities in 16 states using social media, radio, virtual town hall meetings, and community activities. The Rally has reached over 20 million people in the past three years.

This town hall event is FREE and open to the public. Participants can register here.

