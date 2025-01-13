Phenix Label Doubles Production Capacity of RFID-Enabled Packaging

— Innovative packaging solves RFID tagging challenges, enabling faster, more accurate inventory management and traceability for food retailers —

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF Retail Show — Phenix Label , a leader in prime labels and flexible packaging, today announced the company has doubled production capacity of RFID-enabled packaging for hard-to-tag retail items. With this increased capacity, Phenix Label enables its clients to significantly ramp up production volume, including packaging for water-based food items that have not been previously tracked using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Pictured is a concept RFID-enabled food packaging label. Photo courtesy of Phenix Label.

Phenix Label's breakthrough packaging design substantially improves reliability of RFID scanning for liquid-filled consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food items, empowering more accurate inventory management and traceability for grocery and nutraceutical brands. In fact, RFID now accounts for 32% of the food traceability market and is growing at nearly 10% per year because it enables reliable, real-time tracking throughout the supply chain, helping food retailers meet strict food standards , particularly in the event of a product recall.

Due to the high-conductivity properties of liquid, water-based products have traditionally impacted RFID tag performance, limiting the reliability of inventory tracking. With more consumers shopping online , accurate inventory visibility is critical to ensure that purchased items are in stock for enhanced customer satisfaction. The patent-pending Phenix Label packaging design resolves this challenge with a tear-away, RFID-enabled label positioned above fill levels. This improves scannability on 'big-box' retail shelves, as well as allowing consumers to easily remove the RFID label to recycle empty bottles, increasing sustainability.

"Phenix Labels' initiative to double its capacity for hard-to-tag RFID items demonstrates the increasing demand for innovative solutions in the ever-evolving landscape of food production and distribution. As the industry strives to meet consumer expectations for fresh products, RFID technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction, fostering industry innovation, and driving business growth," said Michael Sanders, vice president of global channel sales, Avery Dennison. "Our collaboration with Phenix Labels exemplifies the transformative potential of seamlessly integrating advanced RFID technology into the food supply chain."

"Phenix Label continues to invest in advancements that not only improve the reliability and sustainability of RFID-enabled packaging, but also increase throughput of high-quality package designs that help food and retail brands truly stand out on the store shelf," said Mark Volz, vice president of sales and marketing, Phenix Label. "Collaborating with partners like Avery Dennison, we bring innovation, vast experience and unmatched service to enable the power of RFID intelligence for hard-to-tag items, delivering better overall value for world-class food and retail brands."

About Phenix Label

Phenix Label is a family-owned printing business dedicated to delivering world-class service and solutions for more than 125 years. Specializing in label, tag and shrink sleeve products, Phenix Label helps customers strengthen their shelf presence, attract consumers and increase sales. The company's dedication to supply chain efficiency, innovation and sustainability ensures added value and return on investment for its clients. For more information, visit: www.phenixlabel.com .

SOURCE Phenix Label