PhenoBiome launches human gut microbiome assay with Genetic Direction

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenoBiome today announced it will launch its first human gut microbiome assay through Genetic Direction, a Dallas-based distributor of genetics-based health management programs. Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, will process the assays in its CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory.

The PhenoBiome test, GxGutHealth, will be available to patients on a non-exclusive basis through Genetic Direction's 900 health professional affiliates in the United States. The test provides a deeper level of understanding and insight into a patient's gut microbiome, by assessing important metabolic pathways and physiological properties that rely on the gut microbiome to thrive. The personalized and detailed reports can inform behavioral and other health interventions to help improve gut health.

"We know that the gut microbiome plays a key role in our overall health—from the digestive system to the immune system and from brain health to heart health," said Pavel Novichkov

Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of PhenoBiome. "Through more than a decade of research, our science team has identified the specific bacteria that contribute to more than 100 physiological functions in the human body, and built a test that provides a complete and accurate picture of an individual patient's gut microbiome." The test launched at the

Overcoming Obesity 2021 Conference in Chicago, this week.

In addition to the human test, PhenoBiome is also collaborating with one of the largest animal health companies in the world to apply human gut microbiome technology to animal health. That technology is expected to be available by late 2021.

The company has plans to expand into additional areas, including the development of personalized prebiotics, probiotics, and food supplements based on its gut health and microbiome analyses, a women's health gut and vaginal microbiome assay, and collaborations with therapeutic companies to leverage PhenoBiome testing in product development.

About PhenoBiome

PhenoBiome is on a mission to become the gold standard for developing microbiome-based solutions, from assay development to therapeutics, across human, animal, and agritech markets.

About Clinical Enterprise, Inc

Clinical Enterprise Inc is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory that is part of the Eurofins Scientific group of companies. A brand-new laboratory based in Framingham, MA, CE is focused on providing high quality genetic testing services including next generation sequencing (NGS) and array testing. With planned test options including 16S microbiome profiling, metagenomics, whole exome sequencing, targeted sequencing for lipid and lipoprotein disorders, and polygenic risk scores for CVD, cancer, and diabetes, CE is developing scalable offerings useful for both patients and providers.

About Eurofins Scientific – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins companies are global leaders in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. They are also market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

About Genetic Direction

Genetic Direction improves individuals' lives by utilizing genetic testing to develop personalized health management programs and deliver them through our Affiliate health professional channel and our B2B partners, all under a complete white label solution.

