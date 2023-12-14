Phenolic Resin Market size to increase by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

14 Dec, 2023, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenolic resin market is expected to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for phenolic resins in the automotive industry is notably driving the phenolic resin market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Novolac resin, Resol resin, and Others), Application (Molding, Insulation, Wood adhesives, Laminates, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the phenolic resin market including Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH, BASF SE, Bostik Ltd., Chevron Corp., DIC Corp., DL Chemical, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hexcel Corp., Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SI Group Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Sasol Ltd.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Akrochem Corp.: The company offers phenolic resins such as tackifiers, heat reactive, terpene, and more.

 This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

  • Product 

The Novolac resin segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Novolac resins are thermoplastic resins made from phenol and formaldehyde through acid catalysis. They cannot react further without the addition of a cross-linking agent. Novolacs are often used in applications such as photoresists, refractories, friction, abrasives, felt binding, wood molding, and electronics, as they are insoluble in water and offer high heat resistance and strength properties. Due to their water resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, and other functionalities, the market for Novolac resins is expected to grow at a high CAGR. As a result, the use and demand for Novolac resin will boost the growth of the global phenolic resin market during the forecast period.

  • Geography
                       APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist phenolic resin market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the phenolic resin market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the phenolic resin market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of phenolic resin market companies

Related Reports:

The  Cumene Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 6,120.94 million. 

The global polymer foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.95 billion between 2022 and 2027  and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4.63%. 

Phenolic Resin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 4.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.86

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH, BASF SE, Bostik Ltd., Chevron Corp., DIC Corp., DL Chemical, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hexcel Corp., Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SI Group Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Sasol Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

The pharmaceutical logistics market size to grow by USD 11.96 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Growing global pharmaceutical sales to drive the growth- Technavio

The pharmaceutical logistics market size to grow by USD 11.96 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Growing global pharmaceutical sales to drive the growth- Technavio

The pharmaceutical logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 11.96 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Trolley market size to grow by USD 554.6 million from 2023 to 2028 | Growth in the e-commerce sector to drive the growth- Technavio

Trolley market size to grow by USD 554.6 million from 2023 to 2028 | Growth in the e-commerce sector to drive the growth- Technavio

The trolley market size is expected to grow by USD 554.6 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.