Phenolic Resin Market size to increase by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenolic resin market is expected to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for phenolic resins in the automotive industry is notably driving the phenolic resin market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Novolac resin, Resol resin, and Others), Application (Molding, Insulation, Wood adhesives, Laminates, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the phenolic resin market including Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH, BASF SE, Bostik Ltd., Chevron Corp., DIC Corp., DL Chemical, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hexcel Corp., Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SI Group Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Sasol Ltd.

Global Phenolic Resin Market 2024-2028

Company Analysis

Akrochem Corp.: The company offers phenolic resins such as tackifiers, heat reactive, terpene, and more.

Segmentation

Product

The Novolac resin segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Novolac resins are thermoplastic resins made from phenol and formaldehyde through acid catalysis. They cannot react further without the addition of a cross-linking agent. Novolacs are often used in applications such as photoresists, refractories, friction, abrasives, felt binding, wood molding, and electronics, as they are insoluble in water and offer high heat resistance and strength properties. Due to their water resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, and other functionalities, the market for Novolac resins is expected to grow at a high CAGR. As a result, the use and demand for Novolac resin will boost the growth of the global phenolic resin market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist phenolic resin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phenolic resin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phenolic resin market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of phenolic resin market companies

Phenolic Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 4.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH, BASF SE, Bostik Ltd., Chevron Corp., DIC Corp., DL Chemical, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hexcel Corp., Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SI Group Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Sasol Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

