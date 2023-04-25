Phenom Helps Talent Board Raise the Bar on Candidate Experience, Supporting Annual Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Phenom , the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Phenom

"Phenom continues to be a stalwart supporter of our mission as a Global Underwriter, and we're so honored to have them again this year," said Ed Newman, Talent Board co-founder and founder and CEO of TalentEXP . "Phenom's ongoing mission of creating a positive talent experience for candidates, employees, recruiters, managers, HR and HRIS teams aligns with Talent Board's annual global benchmarking efforts. Phenom continues to demonstrate their passion and dedication to helping companies all over the world."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the talent acquisition process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"Through work-altering AI technologies, Phenom empowers organizations to improve the talent experience and provide unrivaled efficiencies that fill roles faster," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President, Marketing at Phenom. "Intelligence and automation transform the way organizations attract, engage and convert candidates, and we're proud to support Talent Board's annual CandE awards and global research program recognizing phenomenal talent acquisition teams around the world."

Additional information about the 2023 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com . Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board