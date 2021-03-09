Phenom Returns as Global Underwriter of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're again honored to have Phenom back as a Global Underwriter," said Ed Newman, Talent Board co-founder and founder and CEO of TalentEXP . "Phenom's ongoing mission of creating a positive talent experience for candidates, recruiters, employees and hiring managers aligns with Talent Board's annual global benchmarking efforts. Phenom has supported the program from the beginning, and they continue to demonstrate their passion and dedication to the CandEs."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"Candidate experience is a pillar of any talent strategy," said Jonathan Dale, vice president of marketing at Phenom. "Many organizations are using AI and automation to match job seekers with best-fit opportunities and bridge the gaps between candidates, recruiters and hiring managers. We're proud to partner with Talent Board as they recognize companies committed to attracting top-tier talent."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom with over 800 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

