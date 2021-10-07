Phenome Health Launches to the Public

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leroy Hood, M.D., Ph.D., Founding CEO of Phenome Health, Senior VP and CSO, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Chief Strategy Officer and Professor, Institute for Systems Biology announced publicly the formation of Phenome Health and the Beyond the Human Genome Project (BHG).

Phenome Health is a non-profit organization created to advance a science and data-driven approach to optimize the brain and body health of individuals. The BHG project will analyze longitudinal phenome data to create possibilities beyond those emerging from an individual genome. The phenome of an individual includes all longitudinal measurement in humans excluding genomic data. This Project will analyze the genomes and phenomes of one million individuals across the US, over ten years, to optimize the health of an individual.

"We will drive the largest paradigm shift in the history of healthcare - from a disease-focus to a wellness and prevention-focus - to strikingly improve health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs," said Phenome Health CEO Lee Hood M.D., Ph.D.

Ralph Snyderman, M.D., Chancellor Emeritus, Duke University added, "The healthcare system is beginning a transformation from its focus on treating existing disease to enhancing health, preventing disease, and increasing longevity. The BHG Project will be critical for developing the infrastructure, knowledge, and tools to enable the next transformation in healthcare."

Chief of Staff and Strategic Partnerships at Phenome Health, Robert Lee Kilpatrick, Ph.D., emphasizes that "A broad spectrum of partnerships can be developed between philanthropists and foundations, and technology companies at the cutting edge of machine learning and drug development."

Michelle Ann Williams, Sc.D., Dean of the Faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says, "This Project promises to embrace the diversity of the US population and prioritize inclusion and equity in our healthcare system. Applying the science of wellness and prevention to the health of underrepresented populations is at the forefront of this initiative."

This is a critical scientific project with important social goals to improve the health of all people in America. This new view of healthcare should be predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory (P4 medicine). The 4th P, participatory for patients and physicians, is the biggest challenge of all. This approach will help counter the major challenges of contemporary healthcare — quality, cost, aging population, and exploding chronic diseases.

This approach provides powerful new solutions for each of the four major challenges of contemporary healthcare — quality, cost, an aging population, and exploding chronic diseases. George Church, Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, has concluded that "Given exponential improvements in the cost and quality of reading our genomes, it's time to apply that knowledge to medical practice and launch a project to test the benefits over millions of patient-years."

