Phenomenal Media Acquires Satirical Women's Brand Reductress

Led by CEO and Founder Meena Harris, Phenomenal Media's acquisition of Reductress further expands the company's digital audience as well as the brand's focus on women and underrepresented communities.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenal Media , a values-driven 360-degree media company that centers women and historically excluded communities, has announced today its acquisition of Reductress , the first and only satirical women's digital magazine. Led by founder and CEO Meena Harris, Phenomenal Media is competitively positioned in an ever-evolving media landscape as the brand works to amplify underrepresented voices.

Originally founded in 2017, Phenomenal continues to expand its reach with purpose and authenticity to shift culture and build community through its innovative strategies as a content and entertainment company, consumer brand, and creative agency. As a powerful and dynamic creative, CEO Meena Harris has grown the groundbreaking brand in recent years to include a robust brand-partnerships business, the launch of Phenomenal Book Club, and an expansion into entertainment, with projects in development across film, TV, and theatre.

Reductress was founded in 2013 to take on the condescending tone of women's media and marketing, and to highlight women and marginalized writers in the entertainment industry, with former staff going on to write for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Led by Editor-in-chief Sarah Pappalardo, Reductress produces culture-defining content on the web and beyond, including a forthcoming book, How to Stay Productive While The World Is Ending (Andrews McMeel), coming out May 2023.

With the acquisition of Reductress, Phenomenal will continue to cultivate and support bold comedic talent across digital content, entertainment, and live events, as well as bolster its existing brand partnerships, which include Netflix's "Bridgerton" and Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Phenomenal and Meena Harris are represented by Creative Artists Agency, Mosaic, and ID Public Relations.

ABOUT PHENOMENAL

Founded by lawyer and best-selling author Meena Harris, Phenomenal is a values-driven, 360-degree media company that centers women and historically excluded communities. By lifting up the stories, experiences, and talents of underrepresented groups, Phenomenal is helping to shift culture and build community power. Phenomenal has already seen enormous growth and success over the past five years — receiving support from over 1,000 celebrities, athletes, and community leaders, and launching partnerships with iconic entertainment, fashion, and consumer-goods companies. Through its innovative strategies as a content and entertainment company, consumer brand, and creative agency, Phenomenal is poised to take on the opportunity of an ever-evolving media landscape with purpose and authenticity.

ABOUT REDUCTRESS

Reductress is the first and only satire brand that takes on the outdated, sexist perspectives of popular women's media online and gives voice to marginalized communities and their everyday experiences.

