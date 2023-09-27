PhenomeX Announces Opto® Memory B Discovery Human Workflow on the Beacon® Optofluidic Platform

News provided by

PhenomeX

27 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), a functional cell biology company, announced the Opto® Memory B Discovery Human workflow, further expanding diversity of antibodies customers can discover on the Beacon® optofluidic platform.

The new workflow and reagents, to be commercially available by the end of the year, enable rapid, automated generation of antigen-specific, functional monoclonal antibodies from human memory B cells, building on prior workflows and reagents that used rabbit memory B cells and mouse plasma cells. Directly accessing the human repertoire with new workflow and reagents allows researchers to find more physiologically relevant and efficacious antibodies faster in a rapidly evolving biomedical field aimed at addressing infectious, autoimmune, and oncologic diseases.

Using the Opto Memory B Discovery Human workflow, PhenomeX estimates customers can:

  • Prepare memory B cells from a wide variety of traditional enrichment strategies for screening in <1 week;
  • Screen up to 60,000 single B cells per workflow in five days, depending on chip selection and number of chips used per workflow;
  • Identify hundreds to thousands of antigen-specific hits per workflow; and
  • Recover high-quality antibody sequences for the majority of discovered hits.

"We are excited to announce our continued innovation that enables antibody discovery customers to find high-value molecules against the most difficult targets in the shortest time possible," said Yan Zhang, Ph.D., chief commercial officer of PhenomeX. "Following the impacts our optofluidic technology had in discovering molecules that helped save lives during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and in providing researchers a platform to stay ahead of the endemic disease, we embarked on a journey to democratize a workflow that could dramatically cut timelines and costs to address human disease. Our customers can now rapidly screen, recover, and sequence memory B cells from human donors with unparalleled phenotypic depth in a single week, unlocking new research potential and preparedness in autoimmune, oncology, and infectious diseases."

The workflow broadens PhenomeX's market opportunity beyond rodent models, enabling direct discovery of high-value human antibodies that are well-suited for therapeutics, diagnostics, and research reagents without the explicit need for experimentation in animal models.

Read more about Opto Memory B Discovery Human workflow and other PhenomeX antibody discovery products at our product page on www.phenomex.com.

About PhenomeX 

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

PhenomeX has no affiliation with Phenomenex, Inc. PhenomeX will be changing its name. All inquiries regarding Phenomenex, Inc. and/or its products should be directed to [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE PhenomeX

