PhenomeX Announces the Release of SpotLight™ Human Lambda Reagent for the Beacon® Platform to Accelerate Cell Line Development Workflows

Preliminary SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent data to be showcased by GSK at the 16th annual PEACe Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), a functional cell biology company, is pleased to announce that GSK will present data on the SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent for the Beacon® platform at the 16th annual Conference on Protein Expression in Animal Cells, which is being held in Sitges, Spain from September 24-28, 2023. The goal of the PEACe Conference is to continue the tradition of bringing together scientists from academia and industry to share knowledge in the field of recombinant protein expression.

Molly Robinson, a senior scientist with GSK, will present data demonstrating how the SpotLight Human Fc, SpotLight Human Kappa and SpotLight Human Lambda reagents can be used in cell line development productivity assays on the Beacon platform. In this study, as an early access PhenomeX customer, GSK screened clones secreting IgG Lambda light chain monoclonal antibodies and clones secreting bispecific lambda-kappa antibodies. Additionally, the GSK team was able to characterize a variety of molecular formats using the library of SpotLight reagents, and they are excited to continue using these reagents to investigate complex molecular candidates.

PhenomeX's fluorescent SpotLight reagents, which are non-destructive and certified as animal- component free, allow early productivity and product quality screens to be run in parallel across thousands of clonal populations.

SpotLight™ Human Fc reagent binds to the Fc region of human antibodies

SpotLight™ Human Kappa reagent binds to the kappa light chain of human antibodies

Soon-to-be released SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent binds to the lambda light chain of human antibodies

As demonstrated by GSK, these reagents can be used individually for screening of monospecific antibodies or in combination to screen bispecific lambda-kappa antibodies.

Dr. Robyn Emmins, the Scientific Director for Cell Line Development at GSK, commented: "The SpotLight Human Lambda reagent further expands the range of molecular formats we can screen using the Beacon; thus enabling a flexible Cell Line Development process, to support our rapidly diversifying Biopharmaceutical portfolio."

Please see the Opto® Cell Line Development Workflow datasheet for additional information. The SpotLight™ Human Lambda reagent will be available for purchase after October 23, 2023.

About PhenomeX Inc.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

