PhenomeX to Participate in American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced its participation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 being held from April 14-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. AACR brings together scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine through this year's meeting theme of "Advancing the Frontiers of Cancer Science and Medicine."

At the conference, PhenomeX, the new company recently formed through the combination of Isoplexis and Berkeley Lights, will showcase its IsoSpark and Beacon® optofluidic platform technologies and workflows in booth #3444. Attendees will have a chance to explore demonstrations of the technologies and learn more about how PhenomeX's applications can provide unparalleled insights into cell function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, translational, and clinical research.

In addition, the AACR Annual Meeting covers the latest advances in cancer through a variety of poster and speaker presentations. This year, PhenomeX technologies are highlighted in nine poster presentations ranging from Polyfunctional Profiles and Cytokine Secretion Activity of Transgenic TCR-T cells and Anti-Cancer Macrophage-Based Cell Therapy to the Identification of Myeloma-Specific T Cell Receptors by Functional Single Cell Interaction Analyses. Some of the presenting abstracts include:

Dr. Scott Nowicki ( UCLA ) Abstract | Section 37 / 914/29

( ) | Section 37 / 914/29 Dr. Alejandro Villagra ( Georgetown ) Abstract | Section 37 – 900/15

( ) | Section 37 – 900/15 Dr. Wafik El-Deiry (Brown) Abstract | Section 6 – 2518/26

(Brown) | Section 6 – 2518/26 Dr. Alejandro Villagra ( Georgetown ) Abstract | Section 21 – 2880/18

( ) | Section 21 – 2880/18 UT MD Anderson Abstract | Section 22 | 2903/8

| Section 22 | 2903/8 University of Wisconsin , Madison Abstract | Section 25 – 4142/4

, Madison | Section 25 – 4142/4 National Institutions of Health (NIH) Abstract | Section 23 – 4103/22

About PhenomeX Inc.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

