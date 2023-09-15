PhenomeX Unveils Meteor™ Chips For Quantitative Bulk Analysis On The IsoSpark™ Platform To Revolutionize High Throughput Multiplexed Hands-Free Proteomics

Fully quantitative bulk and comprehensive single cell proteomics are now both available on the IsoSpark platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced the launch of Meteor™ chips on the IsoSpark™ platform, providing a significant advancement in high throughput, quantitative, fully automated, multiplexed bulk proteomics. ™

The Meteor chip solution enables researchers to conduct high throughput proteomic analysis with unmatched efficiency. Leveraging state-of-the-art capabilities, this innovative solution offers the following key features:

Automated data analysis and ease-of-use : Researchers can go from sample to answer in an automated and streamlined method and generate ready-to-publish data without requirement of a bioinformatics skillset. With less than 30 minutes hands-on time and just one-pipette action to load each sample, the Meteor chip eliminates the need for the laborious proteomics workflow of traditional proteomic methods.

A single full run (4 chips) accommodates 80 sample wells in triplicate. The Meteor chip will be launched with an initial 10-plex panel, capable of generating a remarkable 2400 data points per run. By enabling high throughput analysis, minimal sample volume, and automated data analysis, researchers can now accelerate their studies and unlock new discoveries in a wide range of applications, including oncology, drug development, and personalized medicine. Quantitative analysis: Each run incorporates recombinant standards run in triplicate, enabling quantitative analysis per chip on-site. Researchers gain a comprehensive understanding of the proteomic landscape, enabling deeper insights into cellular functions.

Dr. Sarah J. Parker, co-director of Proteomics and Metabolomics at the Cedars Sinai Smidt Heart Institute provided the following testimonial after running samples on the Meteor chip: "As a core facility, we have experience with other ELISA platform workflows that require sample preparation and a lot of manual steps. In comparison, the Meteor chip is extremely easy to use since it streamlines sample preparation and automates many of the things we do in the lab. The 10-plex available from the Meteor chip matches what we typically perform on other platforms while the lower sample volume gives us more leeway with our use cases. Finally, we like how the data analysis is fully automated in IsoSpeak® software which gives us easy-to-access visualizations and insights into our samples."

PhenomeX will showcase Meteor at the upcoming BioProcess International 2023 meeting, held from September 18-21 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Visitors can explore the transformative capabilities of this advanced technology firsthand at Booth #1152. PhenomeX representatives will be available to provide demonstrations and discuss how the Meteor solution can revolutionize proteomics research and accelerate scientific advancements.

For more information about the Meteor solution on the IsoSpark platform, please visit the PhenomeX website at https://phenomex.com/products/chips/meteor/ .

About PhenomeX

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

