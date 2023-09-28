Phenomix Sciences Co-Founders Awarded First Patent for Using Precision Medicine and Phenotyping to Treat Obesity

New patent covers methods to treat obesity using phenotyping.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), a precision medicine biotechnology company that brings data-driven precision medicine to obesity treatment, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the first patent related to its obesity phenotyping technology.

The patent (No. 11,740,247, titled "Methods and Materials for Assessing and Treating Obesity") covers methods for treating obesity by identifying phenotypes through obesity analyte signatures and administering interventions, such as medications based on that signature. The claims cover many types of analytes, including gene variants (SNPs), metabolites, gastrointestinal peptides and hormones; questionnaires, and phenotypes which are linked to specific interventions (e.g., pharmacological agents).

The technology underlying the patent was developed by Phenomix's founders at Mayo Clinic, Andres Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., and Michael Camilleri, M.D., D.Sc. The patent is assigned to Mayo Clinic and exclusively licensed to Phenomix to develop, manufacture and market obesity phenotyping tests including the two MyPhenomeTM Tests launched by the company earlier in the year.

The newly granted patent was issued from one of four families of filed patent applications. The patent applications are directed to various aspects of personalized obesity medicine, including foundational obesity phenotyping technology, analytical and computer implemented methods, phenotype-related lifestyle interventions and specific predictors of drug response.

"We appreciate the patent office's recognition of the novelty and utility of our efforts to democratize the benefits of obesity phenotyping, making them accessible to the masses," said Dr. Andres Acosta, co-founder of Phenomix Sciences. "This patent serves as a testament to the value of obesity phenotyping and the substantial contributions it offers in addressing the disease."

Phenotyping categorizes obesity types by biological mechanisms to understand weight gain drivers, weight loss limitations and find personalized solutions based on a patient's genetic makeup. The company's first two MyPhenome tests for Hungry Gut and Hungry Brain are easy to use saliva tests and which are currently in use by select U.S. providers. Once a specific phenotype, or the combination of genes and other biometric data, is identified for a patient using these tests, providers are able to develop precise and effective treatment plans including lifestyle and diet intervention as well as medication and/or procedure recommendations.

"This first patent grant is the first of numerous patents filed, covering the strides made in obesity phenotyping over the past five years. Phenomix is taking a rigorous approach for establishing a strong foundation of intellectual property within this emerging field," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "We believe that this will allow the company to continue to discover new innovations, to truly make an impact on the obesity epidemic."

About Phenomix Sciences

Phenomix Sciences is a precision obesity biotechnology company on a mission to conquer obesity globally through the use of our proprietary genetic tests, unique data sets and advanced analytics. Mayo Clinic physicians, scientists, and researchers, Andres Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., and Michael Camilleri, M.D., D.Sc., founded the company after 10 years of rigorous clinical research focused on uncovering the pathophysiology behind the variability in response to obesity treatments. Phenomix believes that the key to understanding obesity is its unprecedented access to clinical and molecular information throughout all stages and phenotypes of the disease. Phenomix leverages data intelligence to yield better accuracy in predicting individual patient response to specific weight loss interventions and reducing the variability in weight loss results for patients. For more information, please visit www.phenomixsciences.com .

